NBC sets 2017 fall premiere dates for “This Is Us”, “Will and Grace” & more

PanARMENIAN.Net - NBC has announced Fall 2017 premiere dates for its lineup. The schedule shows that all of the series will be launched in the last week of September, AceShowbiz said.

"The Voice" and new drama "The Brave" open NBC's Fall on Monday, September 25 at 8 P.M. and 10 P.M. respectively. Season 13 of "The Voice" will later air the next day in the same time slot, featuring Adam Levine, Blake Shelton, new coach Jennifer Hudson and returning coach Miley Cyrus.

NBC's hit drama " will air its sophomore season on Tuesday, September 26 at 9 P.M. after "The Voice". NBC previously moved "This Is Us" to Thursdays at 9 P.M. hour, before reversing it back to the original Tuesday time slot.

With "The Voice" launching with a three-night season premiere Monday-Wednesday, the season 5 debut of "The Blacklist" is pushed back by a week to Wednesday, October 4 at 8 P.M. "Will & Grace" joins "The Good Place", "Superstore", "Great News" and "Chicago Fire" in Thursday's Must See TV lineup, starting on September 28.

Monday, September 25 8 P.M - "The Voice" 10 P.M. - "The Brave"

Tuesday, September 26

8 P.M. - "The Voice"

9 P.M. - "This Is Us"

10 P.M. - "Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders"

Wednesday, September 27

8 P.M. - "The Voice"

9 P.M. - "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit"

10 P.M. - "Chicago P.D."

Thursday, September 28

8 P.M. - "Superstore"

8.30 P.M. - "The Good Place"

9 P.M. - "Will & Grace"

9.30 P.M. - "Great News"

10 P.M. - "Chicago Fire"

Friday, September 29

9 P.M. - Dateline NBC

Wednesday, October 4

8 P.M. - "The Blacklist"

Friday, October 27

8 P.M - "Blindspot"