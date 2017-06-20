Bastille announce Grenfell Tower charity benefit show
June 20, 2017 - 17:51 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Bastille have announced that they will play a benefit show to raise funds for those affected by the Grenfell Tower fire, NME reports.
The London band will play a stripped back set at Bush Hall next Tuesday, featuring on a line-up that also includes Metronomy’s Olugbenga and The Boxer Rebellion.
Announcing the show on Twitter, the band wrote: “In light of the Grenfell tragedy last week we’re part of a small show at @BushHallMusic to help raise money for @Shelter’s work.”
The show comes as the UK continues to rally round in support of those affected by the devastating Grenfell Tower blaze – which has claimed the lives of over 70 people.
Yesterday (June 19), Adele went to Chelsea Fire Station to meet the brave firefighters who tackled the blaze – posing alongside them.
Posting on Facebook, firefighter Rob Petty said: “Not everyday the wonderfully grounded and caring Adele pops into Chelsea Firestation for a cup of tea and a cuddle. X”
A charity single organised by Simon Cowell is also set to be recorded tomorrow to raise funds.
The song is a cover of Simon & Garfunkel’s Bridge Over Troubled Water and features a star-studded line-up including the likes of Carl Barat, Emeli Sande, Rita Ora, Craig David and One Direction’s Louis Tomlinson.
Photo: Richard Gray
