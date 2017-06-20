// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Yelk bloc petitions Prosecutor General to set Armenia opposition activist free

June 20, 2017 - 18:39 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia’s Yelk bloc has prepared a petition addressed to the Prosecutor General demanding the release of Andrias Ghukasyan.

Ghukasyan is an activist and political analyst who was arrested in July 2016, in the aftermath of the Yerevan hostage crisis, during which a group of armed men known as Sasna Tsrer (Daredevils of Sassoun) stormed a police patrol department in mid-July and took everyone inside hostage. Throughout the following days, the group released the captives one by one. After negotiations that lasted for a little over two weeks, the gunmen agreed to surrender to law enforcement bodies. Three police officers were killed during this period.

According to Yelk lawmaker Nikol Pashinyan, MPs from the bloc are ready to act as guarantors for Ghukasyan.

“The petition will be sent to Prosecutor General Artur Davtyan in the morning,” Pashinyan said in a Facebook post on Tuesday, June 20.

