// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Armenia prime minister, Tsarukyan bloc discuss government program

Armenia prime minister, Tsarukyan bloc discuss government program
June 20, 2017 - 22:04 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian prime minister Karen Karapetyan and National Assembly speaker Ara Babloyan on Tuesday, June 20 met with the members of the opposition Tsarukyan alliance to discuss the government program.

The PM introduced the program, as well as approaches and the philosophy behind it. According to him, the government has formulated an action plan with realistic and practical steps for the next five years.

Karapetyan assured that the government is open to efficient cooperation and stressed the importance of constructive criticism.

Also, the PM said the cabinet’s activities of the past nine months will be presented at a parliament session on Wednesday.

In a Q&A session, Tsarukyan bloc members weighed in on the government’s priority directions, projects for the balanced development of provinces, unemployment, creation of jobs and other issues as Karapetyan offered clarifications for each of them.

Tsarukyan bloc earlier said it may vote against the new government program if it fails to bring fundamental changes to the current situation.

 Top stories
Armenia’s Tsarukyan bloc says may vote against new govt. programArmenia’s Tsarukyan bloc says may vote against new govt. program
"If the content has no fundamental changes and fails to present a realistic approach by sectors, we’ll be against it,” Vahe Enfiajyan said.
EU envoy: Armenian parliamentary elections weren’t “perfect”EU envoy: Armenian parliamentary elections weren’t “perfect”
The ambassador hailed the activity of the Central Electoral Commission as efficient, but said there is still the problem of reliability.
Armenia’s RPA refutes prime minister submitted resignation letter twiceArmenia’s RPA refutes prime minister submitted resignation letter twice
“No elections will be held in 2018, the entire political spectrum has been formed in 2017,” Eduard Sharmazanov said.
OSCE Secretary General to visit Armenia May 30OSCE Secretary General to visit Armenia May 30
A meeting with Armenia’s President Serzh Sargsyan is on Zannier’s visit agenda, as well as a meeting with Nalbandian to be followed by a joint press conference.
Partner news
 Articles
EU Delegation head VS Armenian authorities

Controversy in quotations

 Most popular in the section
Yerevan office closure won’t halt OSCE programs in Armenia: Zannier
Goethe Institute Center may open in Armenia
Armenia's RPA, ARFD will sign deal 'in foreseeable future' - spokesman
Armenia CEC asks top court to reject appeal for election results annulment
Home
All news
Overview: Politics
Other news in this section
 Latest news
U.S. flies supersonic bombers in show of force against North Korea The flights came after the death of a U.S. student who was recently released by North Korea in a coma following more than 17 months of captivity.
Fragile State: A major int’l group exhibit opens at PinchukArtCentre The exhibit features 10 leading artists including Marina Abramovic, Jan Fabre, Urs Fischer, Douglas Gordon, Damien Hirst, and Ai Weiwei.
Apple tells court Qualcomm chip license agreements are invalid The U.S. Supreme Court made it harder for manufacturers and drug companies to control how their products are used or resold.
J. Paul Getty Museum opens "Women in the Medieval World" The exhibit reveals the vibrant and complex medieval representations of women, real and imagined, who fill the texts and images within illuminated manuscripts.