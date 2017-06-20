Armenia prime minister, Tsarukyan bloc discuss government program

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian prime minister Karen Karapetyan and National Assembly speaker Ara Babloyan on Tuesday, June 20 met with the members of the opposition Tsarukyan alliance to discuss the government program.

The PM introduced the program, as well as approaches and the philosophy behind it. According to him, the government has formulated an action plan with realistic and practical steps for the next five years.

Karapetyan assured that the government is open to efficient cooperation and stressed the importance of constructive criticism.

Also, the PM said the cabinet’s activities of the past nine months will be presented at a parliament session on Wednesday.

In a Q&A session, Tsarukyan bloc members weighed in on the government’s priority directions, projects for the balanced development of provinces, unemployment, creation of jobs and other issues as Karapetyan offered clarifications for each of them.

Tsarukyan bloc earlier said it may vote against the new government program if it fails to bring fundamental changes to the current situation.