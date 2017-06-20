Armenia prime minister, Tsarukyan bloc discuss government program
June 20, 2017 - 22:04 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian prime minister Karen Karapetyan and National Assembly speaker Ara Babloyan on Tuesday, June 20 met with the members of the opposition Tsarukyan alliance to discuss the government program.
The PM introduced the program, as well as approaches and the philosophy behind it. According to him, the government has formulated an action plan with realistic and practical steps for the next five years.
Karapetyan assured that the government is open to efficient cooperation and stressed the importance of constructive criticism.
Also, the PM said the cabinet’s activities of the past nine months will be presented at a parliament session on Wednesday.
In a Q&A session, Tsarukyan bloc members weighed in on the government’s priority directions, projects for the balanced development of provinces, unemployment, creation of jobs and other issues as Karapetyan offered clarifications for each of them.
Tsarukyan bloc earlier said it may vote against the new government program if it fails to bring fundamental changes to the current situation.
Top stories
"If the content has no fundamental changes and fails to present a realistic approach by sectors, we’ll be against it,” Vahe Enfiajyan said.
The ambassador hailed the activity of the Central Electoral Commission as efficient, but said there is still the problem of reliability.
“No elections will be held in 2018, the entire political spectrum has been formed in 2017,” Eduard Sharmazanov said.
A meeting with Armenia’s President Serzh Sargsyan is on Zannier’s visit agenda, as well as a meeting with Nalbandian to be followed by a joint press conference.
Partner news
Latest news
U.S. flies supersonic bombers in show of force against North Korea The flights came after the death of a U.S. student who was recently released by North Korea in a coma following more than 17 months of captivity.
Fragile State: A major int’l group exhibit opens at PinchukArtCentre The exhibit features 10 leading artists including Marina Abramovic, Jan Fabre, Urs Fischer, Douglas Gordon, Damien Hirst, and Ai Weiwei.
Apple tells court Qualcomm chip license agreements are invalid The U.S. Supreme Court made it harder for manufacturers and drug companies to control how their products are used or resold.
J. Paul Getty Museum opens "Women in the Medieval World" The exhibit reveals the vibrant and complex medieval representations of women, real and imagined, who fill the texts and images within illuminated manuscripts.