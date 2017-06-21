// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Radiohead’s Thom Yorke, Jonny Greenwood to play one-off show

June 21, 2017 - 13:30 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Radiohead’s Thom Yorke and Jonny Greenwood have announced a rare performance as a duo, NME reports.

The pair will perform a benefit concert on August 20 in Le Marche, a region in Italy recently affected by earthquakes. A tweet from the band confirms that proceeds from the “one-off” gig will aid restoration efforts.

Meanwhile, Radiohead headline Glastonbury Festival this weekend (Friday, June 23). They recently revealed their advice for fellow headliners Foo Fighters and Ed Sheeran.

Speaking to Annie Mac on BBC Radio One, guitarist Ed O’Brien shared some words of wisdom on how to handle losing your Glastonbury headline virginity.

“Well, I mean Ed Sheeran and the Foos need no advice from us,” said O’Brien. “They’re doing humongous massive shows and bigger shows than us. I’ll tell you what though, I have got some advice. Ed Sheeran and the Foos will do a great job because it feels like it’s all about humility.

“To me, the bands who don’t do it on that stage or anywhere in Glastonbury are the ones who turn up with their shades on and it’s all about them – it’s all ‘me, me, me, us, us us’. The thing about that main stage is that what you’ve got to remember is you’re just closing the night. You’re not headlining. You’re one part of this huge, great, amazing, beautiful festival.”

He added: “You’ve got to remember that you’re providing two hours of maybe soundtrack to people’s enjoyment and experience of that moment. They’ll go off into the night and they’ll probably head off into Shangri-La. It’s not about you as a band, you’ve got to leave your ego and your shades at the gate. It’s about service and doing the best you can.”

