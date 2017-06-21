Armenian president, ARFD are here to stay regardless of PM: Sharmazanov
June 21, 2017 - 17:49 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Deputy parliament speaker Eduard Sharmazanov said on Wednesday, June 21 that no matter who is going to be Armenia’s prime minister, “you will be dealing with” chairman of the Republican Party (RPA), president Serzh Sargsyan and the Armenian Revolutionary Federation - Dashnaktsutyun (ARFD).
RPA and ARFD on May 11 signed a memorandum on establishing a political coalition.
Commenting on speculations surrounding current prime minister Karen Karapetyan, Sharmazanov said Armenia is a parliamentary republic, and the people have elected RPA, A1+ reports.
Also Wednesday, Karapetyan himself hinted that he will continue holding his post after 2018, when Sargsyan’s term as president ends.
Top stories
"If the content has no fundamental changes and fails to present a realistic approach by sectors, we’ll be against it,” Vahe Enfiajyan said.
The ambassador hailed the activity of the Central Electoral Commission as efficient, but said there is still the problem of reliability.
“No elections will be held in 2018, the entire political spectrum has been formed in 2017,” Eduard Sharmazanov said.
A meeting with Armenia’s President Serzh Sargsyan is on Zannier’s visit agenda, as well as a meeting with Nalbandian to be followed by a joint press conference.
Partner news
Latest news
Lily Collins battles anorexia in chilling trailer for “To the Bone” Starring opposite Lily is Keanu Reeves, who plays an unconventional doctor named William Beckham in the upcoming movie.
Japan, EU near 'broad agreement' on free trade pact Signing an EPA with the EU is among the key goals of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's "Abenomics" stimulus programs and growth strategy.
IBM supercomputers to power global weather forecasts Current tech forecasts massively-sized meteorological systems that influence regional weather, like snowstorms and hurricanes.
NATO fighter approached jet carrying Russian defense minister: reports The incident occurred over the Baltic Sea in northeast Europe, according to reporters traveling with the defense minister, Sergey Shoigu.