Armenian president, ARFD are here to stay regardless of PM: Sharmazanov

June 21, 2017 - 17:49 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Deputy parliament speaker Eduard Sharmazanov said on Wednesday, June 21 that no matter who is going to be Armenia’s prime minister, “you will be dealing with” chairman of the Republican Party (RPA), president Serzh Sargsyan and the Armenian Revolutionary Federation - Dashnaktsutyun (ARFD).

RPA and ARFD on May 11 signed a memorandum on establishing a political coalition.

Commenting on speculations surrounding current prime minister Karen Karapetyan, Sharmazanov said Armenia is a parliamentary republic, and the people have elected RPA, A1+ reports.

Also Wednesday, Karapetyan himself hinted that he will continue holding his post after 2018, when Sargsyan’s term as president ends.

