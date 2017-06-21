Gorillaz live-stream a gig in 360-degrees

PanARMENIAN.Net - Gorillaz live-streamed a gig in Cologne online in 360-degrees, NME reports.

The Damon Albarn and Jamie Hewlitt-led animated band released their fifth record ‘Humanz’ in April and have revealed that they’re already talking about its follow-up.

During their album cycle, Gorillaz have so far live-streamed an intimate London show online and unveiled a 360-degrees VR video for ‘Saturnz Barz’. Now the group have combined these two things for an event in partnership with Deutsche Telekom.

The band’s gig in Cologne on June 20 was being live-streamed in HD and 360-degrees, marking the first time that Gorillaz have aired a 360-degrees concert online.

“Telekom enables unique insights into the virtual world of Gorillaz by introducing new technology, connecting the real and the virtual worlds and letting fans worldwide be a part of the 360-degree music highlight,” says Hans-Christian Schwingen, Chief Brand Officer Deutsche Telekom, of the news.

Meanwhile, Gorillaz also recently announced a full UK and European tour for later this year. See those dates below.

NOVEMBER 2017 1 Luxembourg – Rockhal 2 Vienna – Stadthalle 4 Copenhagen – Royal Arena 5 Oslo – Spektrum 6 Stockholm – Hovet 8 Zurich – Samsung Hall 9 Geneva – Arena 11 Munich – Zenith 13 Budapest – Aréna 14 Prague – O2 Arena 17 Berlin – Max-Schmeling-Halle 18 Dusseldorf – Mitsubishi Electric Halle 19 Hamburg – Sporthalle 21 Amsterdam – Ziggo Dome 22 Brussels – Forest National 24 Paris – Zénith 25 Paris – Zénith 27 Brighton Centre 29 Glasgow – Hydro

DECEMBER 2017 1 Manchester – Manchester Arena 2 Birmingham – Barclaycard Arena 4 London – O2 Arena 5 London – O2 Arena