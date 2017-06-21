“Twilight Zone” sci-fi movie finds writer in Christine Lavaf

PanARMENIAN.Net - “The Twilight Zone” is gaining momentum at Warner Bros., which has tapped Christine Lavaf to pen the screenplay for the sci-fi tentpole, Variety said.

Warner has been developing the project since 2009. The last major development came in 2013 with “Oblivion” director Joseph Kosinski in talks to helm the project with Anthony Peckham writing. Previous writers have included Rand Ravich and Joby Harold.

“The Twilight Zone” is set up at Leonardo DiCaprio’s Appian Way where DiCaprio is producing with his partner Jennifer Davisson Killoran.

“The Twilight Zone,” created and hosted by Rod Serling, ran as a series on CBS from 1959 to 1964. The show melded fantasy, science-fiction, and horror elements with Serling serving as the exec producer and writing or co-writing 92 of the show’s 156 episodes along with delivering monologues at the beginning and end of each episode.

John Landis’ 1983 feature “Twilight Zone” had four separate storylines. Warner Bros. has been developing the movie as a project with a single story line.

The TV series was revived on CBS and in syndication in the 1980s. UPN revived the series in 2002-2003.

Lavaf sold three original spec pilots last year including the sc-fi drama “I’Human” at FX with Nina Jacobson’s Color Force producing. She also contributed to the “Godzilla 2” writers’ room for the Legendary-Warner Bros. project.