// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Japan, EU near 'broad agreement' on free trade pact

Japan, EU near 'broad agreement' on free trade pact
June 21, 2017 - 17:43 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Japan and the European Union are nearing a broad agreement on a free trade pact, Japanese Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida and a senior EU trade official agreed on Wednesday, June 21, Reuters cited the foreign ministry as saying.

Japan and the European Union have been negotiating an Economic Partnership Agreement (EPA) since 2013 to promote trade and investment by eliminating tariffs and improving investment rules.

Kishida spoke by phone with European Commissioner for Trade Cecilia Malmstrom.

"Both shared understanding that a broad agreement is within reach," a ministry official told Reuters, quoting a statement issued after the conversation.

Signing an EPA with the European Union, which comprises roughly 10 percent of Japan's total foreign trade, is among the key goals of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's "Abenomics" stimulus programs and growth strategy.

The EU-Japan deal has taken on greater importance since U.S. President Donald Trump took the United States out of the multi-member Trans-Pacific Partnership pact, leaving the remaining 11 members including Tokyo to figure out what to do without the group's biggest economy.

Related links:
Reuters. After years of talks, Japan, EU near 'broad agreement' on free trade pact
 Top stories
U.S. Marshals arrest two Turks for attack on peaceful protestersU.S. Marshals arrest two Turks for attack on peaceful protesters
One man involved in the attacks, Eyup Yıldırım, was detained in New Jersey and will go before a judge in Newark.
Turkish PM's family owns $140 million in foreign assets: publisherTurkish PM's family owns $140 million in foreign assets: publisher
Erkam Yildirim was “the registered owner of at least one general cargo ship called the ‘City,’ through the family’s offshore company.
U.S. House set to condemn Erdogan- ordered attack on peaceful protestersU.S. House set to condemn Erdogan- ordered attack on peaceful protesters
The House is set to discuss H.Res.354 on the afternoon of June 6 with a vote on the matter scheduled after 6:30pm EST.
Turkish General who died in Sirnak helicopter crash fought in KarabakhTurkish General who died in Sirnak helicopter crash fought in Karabakh
The photograph, taken in 1992 during the Karabakh war, also features retired Lieutenant General and former MHP deputy Engin Alan.
Partner news
 Articles
Nine months in the Pacific

Supporting women to overcome life changing events

 Most popular in the section
Iran's Aseman Airlines finalizes deal with Boeing to buy 60 planes
Trump accuses Qatar's leadership of bankrolling extremists
Merkel lends support to Mexico over NAFTA
U.S.-backed Syrian militias push into Islamic State-held Raqqa
Home
All news
Overview: World
Other news in this section
 Latest news
Lily Collins battles anorexia in chilling trailer for “To the Bone” Starring opposite Lily is Keanu Reeves, who plays an unconventional doctor named William Beckham in the upcoming movie.
IBM supercomputers to power global weather forecasts Current tech forecasts massively-sized meteorological systems that influence regional weather, like snowstorms and hurricanes.
“Twilight Zone” sci-fi movie finds writer in Christine Lavaf “The Twilight Zone” is set up at Leonardo DiCaprio’s Appian Way where DiCaprio is producing with his partner Jennifer Davisson Killoran.
Award-winning autism book “Neurotribes” to get film treatment Silberman’s book, “Neurotribes: The Legacy of Autism and How to Think Smarter About People Who Think Differently,” was published in 2015.