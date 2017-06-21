Lily Collins battles anorexia in chilling trailer for “To the Bone”
June 21, 2017 - 17:57 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Netflix has released the trailer for "To the Bone" starring Lily Collins. The chilling trailer sees the British-born actress playing a 20-year-old girl named Ellen who, after suffering from anorexia for years, enters a group recovery home to survive, AceShowbiz said.
Starring opposite Lily is Keanu Reeves, who plays an unconventional doctor named William Beckham in the upcoming movie. As seen in the trailer, with the help of Dr. William Beckham, Ellen tries to overcome her eating disorder and begins to learn whether life is worth living.
"I'm not going to treat you if you aren't interested in living," William tells Ellen upon observing the scars on her back from her extensive workout routines. When she says that she can't stop being anorexic, he gives the advice that she should tell that voice to go away.
The trailer jumps to a scene where the doctor asks a question during a therapy group stand in a rain storm, "Why are we here?" to which a patient responds, "Cause we're alive." The over-two-minute video ends with Ellen starting to realize that recovery is possible and life is worth living.
"To the Bone" was written and directed by Marti Noxon, based on Noxon's early battle with anorexia. Lily Collins describes her character as "a brave young woman embarking on her journey of survival." Also starring Carrie Preston and Alex Sharp, the drama hits Netflix on July 20.
