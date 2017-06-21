VivaCell-MTS reduces tariffs for roaming in MTS Russia network

PanARMENIAN.Net - VivaCell-MTS announced on Wednesday, June 25 that it is offering its subscribers who are planning a trip to Russia an affordable tariff of just AMD25 for roaming services in MTS Russia network.

The tariff of AMD25 per minute is set for incoming calls while in MTS Russia network, as well as for outgoing calls to VivaCell-MTS and MTS Russia networks.

1 MB of Internet is also AMD25 in MTS Russia. Roaming services activation is free of charge.

Calls to RA other, 374 97 and 374 47 networks is AMD50 per minute, while calls to other Russian networks cost 100AMD per minute.

Users can send SMS messages for AMD9/MB.