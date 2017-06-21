Miles Teller battling PTSD in “Thank You for Your Service” trailer (video)
June 21, 2017 - 19:19 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Miles Teller is battling post-traumatic stress disorder in the trailer for Thank You for Your Service, The Hollywood Reporter reveals.
The DreamWorks drama follows a group of U.S. soldiers returning from Iraq who struggle to integrate back into family and civilian life while living with the memory of a war that threatens to destroy them long after they’ve left the battlefield.
American Sniper scribe Jason Hall, who also wrote the script, makes his directorial debut with the adaptation of David Finkel’s 2013 book. Amy Schumer and Haley Bennett are also featured in the cast.
Universal will release Thank You for Your Service in theaters Oct. 27.
