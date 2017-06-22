RPA chief Sargsyan “will be our leader in 2018” - Armenia NA speaker
June 22, 2017 - 15:25 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Speaker of the Armenian parliament Ara Babloyan said on Thursday, June 22 that chairman of the Republican Party (RPA), president Serzh Sargsyan “will be our leader in 2018.”
Babloyan was most probably referring to the chairmanship of Armenia’s ruling party.
According to him, the government’s sustainable development program for 2017-2022 is the project of RPA and Sargsyan in the first place.
“And he will be our leader in 2018. That is the greatest position,” Aravot.am cited Babloyan as saying.
The National Assembly on Thursday approved the government program, despite resistance from opposition groups.
Top stories
"If the content has no fundamental changes and fails to present a realistic approach by sectors, we’ll be against it,” Vahe Enfiajyan said.
The ambassador hailed the activity of the Central Electoral Commission as efficient, but said there is still the problem of reliability.
“No elections will be held in 2018, the entire political spectrum has been formed in 2017,” Eduard Sharmazanov said.
A meeting with Armenia’s President Serzh Sargsyan is on Zannier’s visit agenda, as well as a meeting with Nalbandian to be followed by a joint press conference.
Partner news
Latest news
“Downton Abbey” movie production to start in 2018 Michael Edelstein, president at NBCUniversal International Studios, said it hopes to assemble 20 cast members from the popular TV series.
EU chief Tusk says Brexit could be reversed Speaking in Brussels where May was due to brief leaders on her Brexit plans, Tusk suggested the process could still be reversed.
Andie MacDowell drama “Love After Love” lands at IFC The drama documents the divergent ways a family navigates their path forward in the wake of the loss of its patriarch.
Focus Features acquires Joel Edgerton’s drama “Boy Erased” The project is based on Garrard Conley’s “Boy Erased: A Memoir of Identity, Faith, and Family.” Lucas Hedges will star opposite Russell Crowe and Nicole Kidman.