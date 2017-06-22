RPA chief Sargsyan “will be our leader in 2018” - Armenia NA speaker

PanARMENIAN.Net - Speaker of the Armenian parliament Ara Babloyan said on Thursday, June 22 that chairman of the Republican Party (RPA), president Serzh Sargsyan “will be our leader in 2018.”

Babloyan was most probably referring to the chairmanship of Armenia’s ruling party.

According to him, the government’s sustainable development program for 2017-2022 is the project of RPA and Sargsyan in the first place.

“And he will be our leader in 2018. That is the greatest position,” Aravot.am cited Babloyan as saying.

The National Assembly on Thursday approved the government program, despite resistance from opposition groups.