Self-driving shuttles coming to the University of Michigan
June 22, 2017 - 13:28 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The University of Michigan is a hotbed for self-driving car research, so it stands to reason that students and faculty should use self-driving vehicles to get around, right? The university clearly thinks so. Mcity (the university's public-private partnership) is launching a free driverless shuttle service that will see two 15-passenger Navya Arma vehicles transport people between the university's North Campus Research Complex and the Lurie Engineering Center. This will make the 2-mile trip easier for travelers tired of taking campus buses, as you might guess, but it'll also serve as an experiment in its own right, Engadget said.
The Mcity team will closely watch how people react to the shuttles -- whether or not they're aboard. Outside cameras will monitor how people behave around the vehicles, while researchers will also measure ridership numbers and patterns. This should influence when and where the shuttles drive (they're currently limited to that one route and regular business hours), and promises safer, more efficient self-driving vehicles in the future. All told, the university could learn a lot about autonomy just by fulfilling some of its own needs, Engadget said
Photo: University of Michigan
Top stories
The source did not elaborate further on the phone including pricing. A Samsung Electronics spokesman declined to comment.
The family lawyer said the NTSB's findings should put to rest previous media reports that Brown was watching a movie at the time of the crash.
Facebook is using the day to salute the format, throwing what it calls a “GIF party,” and offering statistics on its existing GIF usage.
Toshiba said in a statement that it plans to book an additional provision for the year ended March for the lawsuit.
Partner news
Latest news
“Downton Abbey” movie production to start in 2018 Michael Edelstein, president at NBCUniversal International Studios, said it hopes to assemble 20 cast members from the popular TV series.
EU chief Tusk says Brexit could be reversed Speaking in Brussels where May was due to brief leaders on her Brexit plans, Tusk suggested the process could still be reversed.
Andie MacDowell drama “Love After Love” lands at IFC The drama documents the divergent ways a family navigates their path forward in the wake of the loss of its patriarch.
Focus Features acquires Joel Edgerton’s drama “Boy Erased” The project is based on Garrard Conley’s “Boy Erased: A Memoir of Identity, Faith, and Family.” Lucas Hedges will star opposite Russell Crowe and Nicole Kidman.