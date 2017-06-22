Britain's May will still be PM at year end: finance minister
June 22, 2017 - 13:49 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Theresa May will still be British leader at the end of this year, finance minister Philip Hammond said on Thursday, June 22, according to Reuters.
May's future is unclear after her botched gamble on a snap election left her Conservative Party short of a majority in parliament.
Asked by BBC television if he believed May would remain premier into 2018, despite presiding over a minority government, Hammond replied: "Yes I do."
"I would remind you that when we formed the coalition (with the Liberal Democrats) in 2010 people... were saying then 'Oh it won't last till Christmas'. But it proved extraordinarily resilient," Hammond said.
Top stories
One man involved in the attacks, Eyup Yıldırım, was detained in New Jersey and will go before a judge in Newark.
Erkam Yildirim was “the registered owner of at least one general cargo ship called the ‘City,’ through the family’s offshore company.
The House is set to discuss H.Res.354 on the afternoon of June 6 with a vote on the matter scheduled after 6:30pm EST.
The photograph, taken in 1992 during the Karabakh war, also features retired Lieutenant General and former MHP deputy Engin Alan.
Partner news
Latest news
“Downton Abbey” movie production to start in 2018 Michael Edelstein, president at NBCUniversal International Studios, said it hopes to assemble 20 cast members from the popular TV series.
Andie MacDowell drama “Love After Love” lands at IFC The drama documents the divergent ways a family navigates their path forward in the wake of the loss of its patriarch.
Focus Features acquires Joel Edgerton’s drama “Boy Erased” The project is based on Garrard Conley’s “Boy Erased: A Memoir of Identity, Faith, and Family.” Lucas Hedges will star opposite Russell Crowe and Nicole Kidman.
Denis Villeneuve “Blade Runner 2049” featurette unveiled The featurette also teases the stunning visuals in the film as it takes us to a teeming city with holograms the size of skyscrapers.