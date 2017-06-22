Denis Villeneuve “Blade Runner 2049” featurette unveiled
June 22, 2017 - 15:39 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - To celebrate the 35th anniversary of "Blade Runner" this Sunday, June 25, Warner Bros. Pictures shared a new featurette of "Blade Runner 2049". Titled "Blade Runner 2049: Time to Live", the almost-four-minute video offers some new footage as well as behind-the-scenes look and commentaries from the cast and crew, AceShowbiz said.
The video, which is released via Entertainment Weekly, opens with Officer K (Ryan Gosling) walking through what looks like an abandoned casino. Rick Deckard (Harrison Ford) then enters the room, pointing his gun at Officer K. The two later have a good talk until Rick notices the presence of another person who is uninvited toward the end of the video.
The featurette also teases the stunning visuals in the film as it takes us to a teeming city with holograms the size of skyscrapers, which is in contrast to a deserted landscape in other scenes. "The story, the themes, the stunning visual environments - it was a pleasure to get back in the world of 'Blade Runner' again," Ford says of reprising his role.
In "Blade Runner 2049", thirty years after the events of the first film, a new blade runner, LAPD Officer K, unearths a long-buried secret that has the potential to plunge what's left of society into chaos. K's discovery leads him on a quest to find Rick Deckard, a former LAPD blade runner who has been missing for 30 years. Other plot details are not disclosed yet.
Denis Villeneuve is in charge as director, while Ridley Scott serves as producer. Michael Green and Hampton Fancher write the script. Jared Leto, Robin Wright, Dave Bautista and Mackenzie Davis also star in the sci-fi film, which is due out October 6 in the United States.
Top stories
The G6 was oddly fragmented between regions, with the US exclusively getting wireless charging at the expense of the quad DAC.
The ceremony also marked the launch of the Aznavour Foundation aiming to preserve the maestro’s cultural legacy.
“The Square” centers on a posh museum curator who must step outside his comfort zone after having his pockets picked on the way to work.
The fifth season stars Michael Kelly, Jayne Atkinson, Neve Campbell, Derek Cecil, Paul Sparks and Joel Kinnaman among others.
Partner news
Latest news
EU chief Tusk says Brexit could be reversed Speaking in Brussels where May was due to brief leaders on her Brexit plans, Tusk suggested the process could still be reversed.
Google wants law enforcement to have more access to overseas data Kent Walker, Google's senior vice president and general counsel, will announce the company's framework during a speech in Washington, D.C.
Kandinsky painting fetches record $42mln at Sotheby’s The bidding for “Bild mit weissen linien” (Painting with white lines) which is one of the largest and most colorful works by the artist opened at £23 million.
U.S. prisoners who saved guard's life to have sentences cut The work crew had been cutting grass at a public cemetery when the corrections officer who was guarding them collapsed in the heat.