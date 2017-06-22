Focus Features acquires Joel Edgerton’s drama “Boy Erased”
June 22, 2017 - 15:56 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Focus Features has acquired worldwide rights to “Boy Erased”, the coming-of-age and coming-out drama from writer/director Joel Edgerton, Variety said.
The project is based on Garrard Conley’s “Boy Erased: A Memoir of Identity, Faith, and Family.” Lucas Hedges (“Manchester by the Sea”) will star opposite Russell Crowe and Nicole Kidman.
Hedges will portray the son of a Baptist pastor in a small American town who is outed to his parents at age 19 and quickly pressured into attending a gay conversion therapy program – or else be shunned by his family, friends, and church.
The movie will be produced by Anonymous Content and will begin production this fall for a 2018 theatrical release.
“I’m excited to work with an ensemble of actors, seasoned and new, to bring Garrard’s story to the screen. I think Focus is the perfect partner on this, and I will always thank Garrard for trusting my passion for his life story. I can’t think of a better reason to get behind the camera again,” said Edgerton.
Edgerton is portraying a therapist in the film. He’s also adapted the screenplay.
“Boy Erased” is being produced by Edgerton and Anonymous Content’s Kerry Kohansky-Roberts and Steve Golin. Executive producing the film are Rebecca Yeldham, Ann Ruark, and Anonymous Content’s Kim Hodgert and Tony Lipp.
Josh McLaughlin, recently promoted to Focus president of production, will supervise the project for the company.
Top stories
The G6 was oddly fragmented between regions, with the US exclusively getting wireless charging at the expense of the quad DAC.
The ceremony also marked the launch of the Aznavour Foundation aiming to preserve the maestro’s cultural legacy.
“The Square” centers on a posh museum curator who must step outside his comfort zone after having his pockets picked on the way to work.
The fifth season stars Michael Kelly, Jayne Atkinson, Neve Campbell, Derek Cecil, Paul Sparks and Joel Kinnaman among others.
Partner news
Latest news
EU chief Tusk says Brexit could be reversed Speaking in Brussels where May was due to brief leaders on her Brexit plans, Tusk suggested the process could still be reversed.
Google wants law enforcement to have more access to overseas data Kent Walker, Google's senior vice president and general counsel, will announce the company's framework during a speech in Washington, D.C.
Kandinsky painting fetches record $42mln at Sotheby’s The bidding for “Bild mit weissen linien” (Painting with white lines) which is one of the largest and most colorful works by the artist opened at £23 million.
U.S. prisoners who saved guard's life to have sentences cut The work crew had been cutting grass at a public cemetery when the corrections officer who was guarding them collapsed in the heat.