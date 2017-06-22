Andie MacDowell drama “Love After Love” lands at IFC
June 22, 2017 - 16:05 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - IFC Films is acquiring U.S. rights to Russell Harbaugh’s feature debut “Love After Love”, starring Chris O’Dowd, Andie MacDowell, James Adomian, Juliet Rylance and Dree Hemingway, Variety said.
Directed by Harbaugh and written by Harbaugh and Eric Mendelsohn, the drama documents the divergent ways a family navigates their path forward in the wake of the loss of its patriarch. “Love After Love” premiered in April at the Tribeca Film Festival where it won the award for best cinematography for Chris Teague. MacDowell and Gareth Williams portray college theatre professors while O’Dowd and Adomian play their sons.
“Love After Love” was produced by Lucas Joaquin, Lauren Haber and Michael Prall. Executive producers are Lars Knudsen, Eric Mendelsohn, Robert Halmi and Jim Reeve. The film is a Great Point Media production in association with Secret Engine and Weedon Media.
“‘Love After Love’ was made by a hungry group of artists obsessed with movies and excited by the risk of attempting something new,” Harbaugh said. “I’m proud of what we made and how we made it and thrilled that our work has found a true champion in IFC Films.”
Nick Schager of Variety gave the film a strong review: “Bolstered by superb lead turns from Chris O’Dowd and Andie MacDowell, as well as a formal structure that enhances the roiling emotions propelling its characters into a downward spiral, ‘Love After Love’ is an assured debut feature that announces its writer-director as a formidable new American indie voice.”
IFC Films’ Arianna Bocco negotiated the deal with ICM Partners and Great Point Media’s Robert Halmi.
