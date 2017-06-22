Yerevan Quantum students visit VivaCell-MTS HQ for master class

PanARMENIAN.Net - Students of Yerevan Quantum college and the high school of the National Polytechnic University of Armenia (NPUA) visited VivaCell-MTS Headquarters for a special meeting.

Specialists of the company, which has maintained a leading position in the telecommunication sector for nearly 12 years, held a master class for students of the ICT (Information and Communication Technologies) pilot educational project. The students had the opportunity to strengthen theoretical knowledge with practical skills. Topics related to radio networks and interconnection subsystems were thoroughly covered by an employee of the Technical Department leading the master class. In the course of discussions and a Q&A session, students gained deeper understanding of the topics introduced by the Basics of Telecommunication subject last semester.

VivaCell-MTS specialists have recently held a similar master class for students of Gyumri Photon college on the territories of two solar base stations located near the Yerevan-Gyumri section of the interstate highway. The students of Vanadzor Mathematics and Natural Sciences School, meanwhile, had the opportunity to visit one of the base-transceiver stations in Lori region.

“The most reliable and stable path to success is knowledge. Coupled with years of experience, it becomes a valuable asset. In this respect, VivaCell-MTS has considerable assets as the long-time leader in Armenia’s telecommunication field: years of experience fueled by the continuous learning and professional development of its employees. As a responsible company, we do not limit ourselves to the goal of maintaining the leading positions in the market. We also aspire to support the youth to unveil its potential,” said VivaCell-MTS General Manager Ralph Yirikian.

According to the four-partite memorandum, signed between the Armenian Ministry of Education and Science, Synopsys Armenia, VivaCell-MTS, and Unicomp companies, Basics of Communication has been included in the curricula of Gyumri Photon, Yerevan Quantum colleges, physics and mathematics school after Artashes Shahinyan, mathematics and natural sciences school in Vanadzor, and of the NPUA high school in Yerevan.