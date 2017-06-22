St. Vincent announces return with 2017 world tour
June 22, 2017 - 16:49 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - St. Vincent has announced her return to the limelight with a tour announcement for the Autumn including three dates in the UK and Ireland, NME said.
The singer-songwriter, otherwise known as Annie Clark, announced her first extended run of tour dates in over two years.
Clark has been working on the follow-up to her 2014 self-titled album which was named NME’s album of the year. St. Vincent described the upcoming album as the “deepest, boldest work” she’s ever done.
The new tour is titled the ‘Fear The Future’ tour and will begin in Tokyo, followed by three UK and Irish dates, a small leg in Europe and then a lengthy US stretch of dates.
Check out the full tour dates below:
9 August – Tokyo, Summer Sonic
17 October – London, O2 Academy Brixton
18 October – Manchester, O2 Apollo Manchester
20 October – Dublin, Olympia Theatre
23 October – Brussels, Ancienne Belgique
24 October – Paris, Le Trianon
26 October – Berlin, Huxleys
27 October – Utrecht, Tivoli Vrendenburg (Ronda)
14 November – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore
15 November – Indianapolis, IN – Egyptian Room
17 November – Milwaukee, WI – Riverside Theater
18 November – St. Paul, MN – Palace Theater
19 November – Kansas City, MO – Uptown Theater
20 November – St. Louis, MO – The Pageant
21 November – Louisville, KY – Whitney Hall
22 November – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium
24 November – Knoxville, TN – Tennessee Theatre
25 November – Durham, NC – Durham Performing Arts Center
27 November – Washington, DC – The Anthem
28 November – Philadelphia, PA – Electric Factory
30 November – Boston, MA – House of Blues
1 December – Portland, ME – State Theatre
2 December – Brooklyn, NY – Kings Theatre
St. Vincent recently appeared on the ‘Ask A Grown’ segment on ‘The Rookie Podcast’ to share some advice on how to overcome anxiety and become more confident.
