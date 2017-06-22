// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

St. Vincent announces return with 2017 world tour

June 22, 2017 - 16:49 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - St. Vincent has announced her return to the limelight with a tour announcement for the Autumn including three dates in the UK and Ireland, NME said.

The singer-songwriter, otherwise known as Annie Clark, announced her first extended run of tour dates in over two years.

Clark has been working on the follow-up to her 2014 self-titled album which was named NME’s album of the year. St. Vincent described the upcoming album as the “deepest, boldest work” she’s ever done.

The new tour is titled the ‘Fear The Future’ tour and will begin in Tokyo, followed by three UK and Irish dates, a small leg in Europe and then a lengthy US stretch of dates.

Check out the full tour dates below:

9 August – Tokyo, Summer Sonic

17 October – London, O2 Academy Brixton

18 October – Manchester, O2 Apollo Manchester

20 October – Dublin, Olympia Theatre

23 October – Brussels, Ancienne Belgique

24 October – Paris, Le Trianon

26 October – Berlin, Huxleys

27 October – Utrecht, Tivoli Vrendenburg (Ronda)

14 November – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore

15 November – Indianapolis, IN – Egyptian Room

17 November – Milwaukee, WI – Riverside Theater

18 November – St. Paul, MN – Palace Theater

19 November – Kansas City, MO – Uptown Theater

20 November – St. Louis, MO – The Pageant

21 November – Louisville, KY – Whitney Hall

22 November – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium

24 November – Knoxville, TN – Tennessee Theatre

25 November – Durham, NC – Durham Performing Arts Center

27 November – Washington, DC – The Anthem

28 November – Philadelphia, PA – Electric Factory

30 November – Boston, MA – House of Blues

1 December – Portland, ME – State Theatre

2 December – Brooklyn, NY – Kings Theatre

St. Vincent recently appeared on the ‘Ask A Grown’ segment on ‘The Rookie Podcast’ to share some advice on how to overcome anxiety and become more confident.

Otri Trio performs for children with disabilities

Chance to have another dream

