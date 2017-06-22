Foo Fighters announce new album “Concrete And Gold”

PanARMENIAN.Net - Foo Fighters have announced the release of their new album, Concrete And Gold. The follow-up to 2014’s Sonic Highways, Foo Fighters’ ninth album will see the light of day on September 11, Gigwise said.

As previously reported on Gigwise, Foo Fighters released a video for new track ‘Run’, which is set to also appear on the new 11-track album.

Speaking of the new album, Dave Grohl said in a statement: "I wanted it to be the biggest sounding Foo Fighters record ever. To make a gigantic rock record but with [producer] Greg Kurstin's sense of melody and arrangement... Motorhead's version of Sgt. Pepper... or something like that.”

Kurstin has proved to be an intriguing choice of producer. Best known for producing pop acts such as Sia, Adele and Pink, he came to Grohl’s attention after he heard Kurstin’s former band The Bird And The Bee on the radio.

Grohl continued: "So I think maybe Greg is the guy that we ask to be our producer, because he’s never made a heavy rock record before and we’ve never worked with a pop producer."

Consequently, Concrete And Gold will feature “some of the most insanely heavy Foo Fighters riffs ever with lush harmonic complexities.”

The tracklisting for Concrete And Gold is:

T-Shirt Run Make It Right The Sky Is A Neighbourhood La Dee Da Dirty Water Arrows Happy Ever After (Zero Hour) Sunday Rain The Line Concrete And Gold

Foo Fighters headline the Pyramid Stage at the Glastonbury Festival on Saturday (June 24) before heading out across Europe for the summer with dates that include the Open’er Festival in Poland (June 29) Roskilde Festival in Denmark (June 30).

They then headline Cal Jam 17 on October 7 at the Glen Helen Regional Park in California with a bill that includes Queens Of The Stone Age, Cage The Elephant, Liam Gallagher, The Kills, Royal Blood, Babes In Toyland, Japandroids, Bob Mould, Wolf Alice, The Struts, Circa Waves, Adia Victoria, Fireball Ministry, The Obsessed, Pinky Pinky, Starcrawler, White Reaper, Big Tony & Trouble Funk and more.