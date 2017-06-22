President Sargsyan talks elections, Armenia-EU agenda at EPP summit

PanARMENIAN.Net - President Serzh Sargsyan on Thursday, June 22 delivered remarks at the summit of the European People’s Party and provided details about the recent parliamentary elections and the agenda of the Armenia-EU cooperation.

The Brussels-hosted summit was presided over by EPP chairman Joseph Daul.

Addressing the meeting, the Armenian president also dwelled upon issues concerning the stability and security of the South Caucasus region.

President of the European Council Donald Tusk, President of the European Commission chief Jean-Claude Juncker, European Parliament leader Antonio Tajani, as well as presidents and prime ministers of countries represented at the EPP participated in the summit.