Film Movement picks up post-WWII dramedy “Bye Bye Germany”

PanARMENIAN.Net - Film Movement has acquired Sam Garbarski's Bye Bye Germany, a dramedy about Jewish businessmen in post-WWII Germany, for North America, The Hollywood Reporter reveals.

Moritz Bleibtreu (World War Z, Run Lola Run) stars in Bye Bye Germany as David Bermann, a smooth-taking huckster who, as the only member of his family to survive the Holocaust, concocts a plan to raise money to emigrate to the United States. He leads a group of similarly-minded Jewish businessmen as they struggle to make a buck while dealing with the trauma of what they just lived through.

The film premiered at the Berlin Film Festival this year.

“Not only is Bye Bye Germany a witty, one-of-a-kind post-war comedy, it’s a film with real chutzpah,” said Film Movement president Michael E. Rosenberg, who inked the deal for the film with The Match Factory's Julien Razafindranaly. “We're pleased to have this crowd-pleaser in our catalog.”

Film Movement plans to bow Bye Bye Germany in North America this winter.

The New York specialty label also recently acquired Rachel Perkin's Australian thriller Jasper Jones, Laurie Simmons' My Art, which premiered in Venice last year, Jean-Stephane Bron’s documentary The Paris Opera, and In Between, a drama from director Maysaloun Hamoud about three Palestinian women living in an apartment in Tel Aviv.