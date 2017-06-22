Michael Showalter aims for a breakout hit in “The Big Sick”
June 22, 2017 - 18:12 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Fans of offbeat comedy know Michael Showalter well from his years on “The State” and “Stella,” not to mention writing, co-producing and starring in the cult movie-turned-Netflix-series “Wet Hot American Summer.” Now Showalter is winning raves for his work directing “The Big Sick”, Variety said.
His debut feature as director was 2005’s “The Baxter,” which he also wrote and starred in. Though it grossed less than $200,000 in theatrical release, it showcased Showalter as a director to watch. But he didn’t direct another film until last year’s Sally Field starrer, “Hello, My Name Is Doris.” “It wasn’t like I had a script I was peddling and couldn’t get made,” he says of the break following “The Baxter.” “But I think maybe I was hoping that it would open some doors for me to be in consideration to direct some movies. And that didn’t happen.”
Not that he wasn’t keeping busy, creating shows like “Search Party” and “Wet Hot American Summer: First Day of Camp” in addition to writing, directing and acting on a variety of programs. He also taught a screenwriting course at NYU, which eventually led to “Doris”—his cowriter Laura Terruso was someone he met through the college. But in addition, he says he learned about “practicing what I preach in my teaching.”
Producer Judd Apatow says Showalter landed the “Big Sick” directing gig after an impressive presentation, and it helped that he was already a friend to writer-star Kumail Nanjiani. “I always think when people are tight, you can get better work,” Apatow says. “It’s easy to tell your secrets to people you care about.”
With praise for his work on “Sick” rolling in, Showalter promises it won’t be another 12 years before he directs his next feature. “I’m making up for lost time,” he notes. He’s about to shoot Season Two of “Search Party” and already has “Wet Hot American Summer: Ten Years Later” in the can. “It’s 1991 and all the characters are in their mid-twenties,” Showalter reveals. “We’ll see what kind of people they’ve blossomed into.”
Top stories
The G6 was oddly fragmented between regions, with the US exclusively getting wireless charging at the expense of the quad DAC.
The ceremony also marked the launch of the Aznavour Foundation aiming to preserve the maestro’s cultural legacy.
“The Square” centers on a posh museum curator who must step outside his comfort zone after having his pockets picked on the way to work.
The fifth season stars Michael Kelly, Jayne Atkinson, Neve Campbell, Derek Cecil, Paul Sparks and Joel Kinnaman among others.
Partner news
Latest news
Today's Google Doodle lets you compose your own music The company is celebrating the 117th birthday of Oskar Fischinger, the German-born artist and filmmaker who created geometric animations using paper and card.
Germany’s biggest industrial robotics company working on consumer robots CEO Till Reuter said the change was being pushed by Kuka’s new parent company, Chinese home appliance maker Midea.
HP turning trash into printer cartridges HP is teaming up with Thread, a company that already uses recycled bottles from Haiti and Honduras to create clothes.
Champs Elysees attacker possessed huge arsenal of weapons: official The attacker had also wanted to go to Syria and had pledged allegiance to Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.