Lionsgate swaps the title of its eighth “Saw” film
June 22, 2017 - 18:26 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Lionsgate has swapped the title of its eighth “Saw” film from “Saw: Legacy” to “Jigsaw”, Variety said.
The horror franchise revolves around the fictional character John Kramer, also called the “Jigsaw Killer” or “Jigsaw,” who traps victims in situations that test their will to live. “Jigsaw” will open four days before Halloween on Oct. 27 in the U.S., followed by international launches in early 2018.
The movie was shot in November and is in post-production. Variety reported in January that Laura Vandervoort and Hannah Anderson had been announced as the first actors. Tobin Bell has played Jigsaw in the previous films
The film — the first “Saw” title in seven years — is directed by the sibling team of Peter and Michael Spierig from a script by Pete Goldfinger, Josh Stolberg, James Wan, and Leigh Whannell. Producers are Mark Burg, Gregg Hoffman, and Oren Koules, the trio that has produced all eight films.
Lionsgate has long specialized in genre fare such as the “Saw” franchise, produced by Twisted Pictures. The original “Saw” cost $1.2 million in 2004 and was Wan’s feature film directorial debut from a screenplay by Whannell. Cary Elwes, Danny Glover, Monica Potter, Michael Emerson, Ken Leung, Tobin Bell, and Whannell starred.
The first seven “Saw” films grossed more than $870 million worldwide combined. The Spierig brothers’ credits include 2003’s “Undead” and 2009’s “Daybreakers.”
The announcement about the name change came on Wednesday through the horror series’ official Twitter account.
