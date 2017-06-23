Lifter Simon Martirosyan wins gold at Junior World Championships
June 23, 2017 - 14:03 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Olympic silver medalist, weightlifter Simon Martirosyan snatched gold at the Junior World Championships in Tokyo.
Lifting a total of 426kg above his head, the Armenian athlete registered the best result in both the clean and jerk and snatch events.
The Tokyo-hosted tournament is now history. Armenian lifters have secured one gold and two silver medals overall.
