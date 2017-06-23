Jared Leto to reprise The Joker role for Harley Quinn spin-off?

PanARMENIAN.Net - Will Jared Leto reprise his role as The Joker in highly-anticipated Harley Quinn spin-off? When speaking with ET's Courtney Tezeno at the premiere of HBO's new documentary series, "The Defiant Ones", Leto teased his involvement in the upcoming solo flick titled "Gotham City Sirens", AceShowbiz said.

Leto's on-screen chemistry with Margot Robbie in last year's "Suicide Squad" was undeniable. While the Aussie-born actress has been confirmed to reprise her role as the pig-tailed anti-heroine in the movie, the 45-year-old actor neither denied nor confirmed any possible involvement.

"I have no idea," Leto said during the interview at the Thursday, June 22 event. After playing coy on his possible involvement in the movie which is set to be released sometime next year, the 30 Seconds to Mars frontman said, "There are a lot of moving parts with that stuff and we'll see what happens next."

Leto also took the opportunity to praise Gal Gadot's "Wonder Woman". He said that he saw the movie and loved it. "I thought it was incredible. They did such a good job," he shared. "I watched 'Wonder Woman' as a kid, and I really enjoyed it."