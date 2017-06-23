“Jurassic World” sequel reveals official title
June 23, 2017 - 12:46 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The upcoming second installment of the rebooted "Jurassic Park" franchise has officially gotten a title and first poster. The movie is called "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom" while the official poster teases that "in one year, life finds a way", AceShowbiz said.
The tagline refers to the famous Dr. Ian Malcolm speech in the original 1993 film. Jeff Goldblum is set to reprise his role as Malcolm in the next film. He is joined by Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard and B.D. Wong from the 2015 flick.
The second "Jurassic World" movie is scheduled to make its way out on June 22, 2018 in the United States. J.A. Bayona serves behind the lens while Colin Trevorrow, who directed the first installment of the revamped franchise, writes the script along with Derek Connolly.
