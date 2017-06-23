4G+ network to become available to 80-90% of Armenia's population

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia’s leader in terms of mobile network coverage and bandwidth VivaCell-MTS continues implementing network expansion and upgrade activities. The purpose of these activities is to add new capacities to VivaCell-MTS powerful network in order to ensure even higher rates of data transfer and higher quality of voice services throughout Yerevan and the provinces, taking into account the steady increase in the consumption volume of the abovementioned services. Network upgrades will allow the introduction of innovative technology solutions to further provide the population with the best in class and comfortable services.

Under VivaCell-MTS Strategy for 2018-2020, the company plans to put into operation a new batch of base stations, as well as to increase the capacity of the existing network by upgrading the network infrastructure and equipment. Thus, by the end of 2018, the company plans to make 4G+ (LTE Advanced) network available to 64% of the population, instead of the current 52.4%. It is planned that in 2019 the 4G+ network will be rolled out not only in all towns of Armenia, but also in large villages and on transit highways. According to the strategy, it is expected that by 2020 4G+ technology will be available to 80-90% of the population.

Upon the completion of modernization activities, VivaCell-MTS network will be fully ready for the latest developments in the telecommunication sphere.

“Taking into account the global trends in technology development, VivaCell-MTS regularly implements complex modernization of the mobile network, including a large-scale infrastructure upgrade. 2018 will be marked by the launch of a new stage of modernization, through which we will have a qualitatively new mobile network ready to provide higher volumes of voice and data transfer services, as well as an opportunity to deploy the most innovative solutions in the market. A new phase of technological upgrades is conducted in VivaCell-MTS every 3-4 years. We have the determination, capacity and the strong team to bring technical and ICT systems to a whole new level,” said VivaCell-MTS General Manager Ralph Yirikian.