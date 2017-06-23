“Becks,” “Liyana,” “The Night Guard” win L.A. Film Festival prizes

PanARMENIAN.Net - The L.A Film Festival has announced its prizes, with the U.S. fiction award gong to Elizabeth Rohrbaugh and Daniel Powell for “Becks,” while Diego Ros was awarded the World Fiction Award for “The Night Guard (El Vigilante),” and the Documentary Award went to Amanda Kopp and Aaron Kopp for “Liyana”, Variety said.

Director Jennifer Cochis and Film Independent President Josh Welsh announced the winners Thursday, June 22 at an awards reception. In addition, Cinematographers Christian Sorensen Hansen and Pete Ohs received the U.S. Fiction Cinematography Award for their work on “Everything Beautiful is Far Away.”

Two L.A. Muse Awards were presented, one to a documentary film and one to a fiction film. The L.A. Muse Documentary Award was awarded to Mark Hayes for “Skid Row Marathon” and Savannah Bloch received the L.A. Muse Fiction Award for “And Then There Was Eve.”

The Nightfall Award went to Amanda Evans for “Serpent,” with the Award for Short Fiction going to “A Funeral for Lightning,” directed by Emily Kai Bock. Bradford Young’s film “Black America Again” received the Award for Short Documentary.

Several films also received audience awards, including “Skid Row Marathon” for documentary; “The Keeping Hours” for fiction; “Swim,” for short film; and “High & Mighty” for web series.

The previously announced winners of the Danny Elfman Project’s Rabbit and Rogue Competition saw their films screened at the festival; Elfman licensed his album “Rabbit and Rouge” for free online as a soundtrack to short filmmakers, with a screening at the festival as a prize for winners.

For the full list of special mentions and winners, visit Film Independent’s website.