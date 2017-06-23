“Stronger” new trailer features Jake Gyllenhaal, Tatiana Maslany (video)
June 23, 2017 - 15:24 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The trailer for Stronger shows Jake Gyllenhaal and Tatiana Maslany caught in the middle of the Boston Marathon bombing, The Hollywood Reporter said.
The drama from Lionsgate and Roadside Attractions recounts the true story of Jeff Bauman (Gyllenhaal), a 27-year-old, working-class Boston man who was at the marathon to try and win back his ex-girlfriend Erin (Maslany). Waiting for her at the finish line when the blast occurs, he loses both his legs in the attack, which killed three people and injured more than 260 others. After helping law enforcement identify one of the bombers, he then tackles months of physical and emotional rehabilitation, with the unwavering support of Erin and his family.
David Gordon Green directs from a script by John Pollono. Miranda Richardson and Clancy Brown are also featured among the cast.
Stronger hits theaters Sept. 22.
Top stories
The G6 was oddly fragmented between regions, with the US exclusively getting wireless charging at the expense of the quad DAC.
The ceremony also marked the launch of the Aznavour Foundation aiming to preserve the maestro’s cultural legacy.
“The Square” centers on a posh museum curator who must step outside his comfort zone after having his pockets picked on the way to work.
The fifth season stars Michael Kelly, Jayne Atkinson, Neve Campbell, Derek Cecil, Paul Sparks and Joel Kinnaman among others.
Partner news
Latest news
Russia election commission says Navalny can not run for presidency "Navalny does not have passive suffrage," said the Central Commission's statement, meaning he was ineligible to run for office.
Colombia's FARC to finish disarming on June 23: president "Today the FARC, the most powerful and oldest guerrilla movement in Latin America, will cease to exist," he said to warm applause.
If Baghdadi death confirmed, next IS leader might be Saddam-era officer Experts on Islamist groups see no clear successor but regard Iyad al-Obaidi and Ayad al-Jumaili as the leading contenders.
Monitor: U.S.-led Syria strikes killed 472 civilians in past month Observatory head Rami Abdel Rahman said 222 civilians, including 84 children, were killed in the largely IS-held province of Deir Ezzor.