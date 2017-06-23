Merkel to gather European G-20 participants next week
June 23, 2017 - 15:57 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The German government says Chancellor Angela Merkel will host a meeting next week of European participants in the Group of 20 summit to prepare for the meeting of global powers in July, The Associated Press reports.
Government spokeswoman Ulrike Demmer said Friday that the meeting will involve the leaders of Spain, France, Britain, Italy, the Netherlands and Norway as well as the head of the EU's executive Commission, Jean-Claude Juncker, and European Council head Donald Tusk.
The meeting will take place Thursday, June 22 at the chancellery in Berlin. Earlier that day, Merkel will give a pre-summit speech to the German parliament.
Merkel will host the leaders of the G-20 in Hamburg on July 7-8.
Photo: Wikimedia Commons
