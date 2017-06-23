Alexis Bledel returns for “Handmaid's Tale” season 2 as series regular
June 23, 2017 - 16:46 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Alexis Bledel is returning for "The Handmaid's Tale" season 2. As if it's not good enough, she is promoted to a series regular for the next installment, after appearing as guest star in the first season of the Hulu drama, AceShowbiz said.
Bledel plays Emily/Ofglen, Offred's (Elisabeth Moss) friend, who [SPOILER ALERT!] was punished with female genital mutilation surgery after her relationship with another female was revealed. She's later known as Ofsteven.
Ofsteven was last seen stealing a car and running over a guard. She was eventually caught. Although we never saw her in mortal danger, Gilead's court never went easy to offenders. As to how she survives whatever the punishment that awaits her, we have to look forward to the answer in the second season.
Production on season 2 begins this fall for a 2018 release.
