Amy Schumer comedy “I Feel Pretty” adds cast
June 23, 2017 - 17:02 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Rafe Spall will star opposite Amy Schumer in the comedy I Feel Pretty, The Hollywood Reporter said.
Michelle Williams and Emily Ratajkowski also are signed on to star in the film that serves as the directorial debut of screenwriters Abby Kohn and Marc Silverstein.
The story, with a script by Kohn and Silverstein, centers on an ordinary woman (Schumer) who struggles with feelings of insecurity and inadequacy on a daily basis. One day, she wakes from a fall believing she is the most beautiful and capable woman in the world. With this newfound confidence she is empowered to live her life fearlessly and flawlessly, but what will happen when she realizes her appearance never changed?
Spall will play a man who is drawn to Schumer's character's newfound confidence.
Schumer will also produce along with Wonderland Sound and Vision's McG and Mary Viola with Voltage Pictures' Alissa Phillips, Dominic Rustam and Nicolas Chartier. Kevin Kane, a frequent collaborator of Schumer's, will co-produce. Voltage's Jonathan Deckter will executive produce as will Justin Bursch.
STXfilms picked up the U.S. distribution rights to the film during the Cannes Film Festival in May.
Spall's recent credits include Life of Pi, Prometheus, The Big Short and Spielberg's The BFG. He will soon be seen in the Jurassic World sequel, helmed by J.A. Bayona.
Top stories
The G6 was oddly fragmented between regions, with the US exclusively getting wireless charging at the expense of the quad DAC.
The ceremony also marked the launch of the Aznavour Foundation aiming to preserve the maestro’s cultural legacy.
“The Square” centers on a posh museum curator who must step outside his comfort zone after having his pockets picked on the way to work.
The fifth season stars Michael Kelly, Jayne Atkinson, Neve Campbell, Derek Cecil, Paul Sparks and Joel Kinnaman among others.
Partner news
Latest news
Russia election commission says Navalny can not run for presidency "Navalny does not have passive suffrage," said the Central Commission's statement, meaning he was ineligible to run for office.
Colombia's FARC to finish disarming on June 23: president "Today the FARC, the most powerful and oldest guerrilla movement in Latin America, will cease to exist," he said to warm applause.
If Baghdadi death confirmed, next IS leader might be Saddam-era officer Experts on Islamist groups see no clear successor but regard Iyad al-Obaidi and Ayad al-Jumaili as the leading contenders.
Monitor: U.S.-led Syria strikes killed 472 civilians in past month Observatory head Rami Abdel Rahman said 222 civilians, including 84 children, were killed in the largely IS-held province of Deir Ezzor.