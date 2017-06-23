Amy Schumer comedy “I Feel Pretty” adds cast

PanARMENIAN.Net - Rafe Spall will star opposite Amy Schumer in the comedy I Feel Pretty, The Hollywood Reporter said.

Michelle Williams and Emily Ratajkowski also are signed on to star in the film that serves as the directorial debut of screenwriters Abby Kohn and Marc Silverstein.

The story, with a script by Kohn and Silverstein, centers on an ordinary woman (Schumer) who struggles with feelings of insecurity and inadequacy on a daily basis. One day, she wakes from a fall believing she is the most beautiful and capable woman in the world. With this newfound confidence she is empowered to live her life fearlessly and flawlessly, but what will happen when she realizes her appearance never changed?

Spall will play a man who is drawn to Schumer's character's newfound confidence.

Schumer will also produce along with Wonderland Sound and Vision's McG and Mary Viola with Voltage Pictures' Alissa Phillips, Dominic Rustam and Nicolas Chartier. Kevin Kane, a frequent collaborator of Schumer's, will co-produce. Voltage's Jonathan Deckter will executive produce as will Justin Bursch.

STXfilms picked up the U.S. distribution rights to the film during the Cannes Film Festival in May.

Spall's recent credits include Life of Pi, Prometheus, The Big Short and Spielberg's The BFG. He will soon be seen in the Jurassic World sequel, helmed by J.A. Bayona.