Queens Of The Stone Age perform new songs at 1st show in two years (video)
June 23, 2017 - 22:06 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Queens Of The Stone Age performed new material at their first gig in almost two years last night (Thursday, June 22), NME reports.
The band recently returned with new single ‘The Way You Used To Do’ from their long-awaited comeback album ‘Villains’.
Performing their first show since September 2015, Josh Homme and co played lead single ‘The Way You Used To Do’ live for the first time and debuted previously unheard album track ‘The Evil Has Landed’ at the concert at Rapids Theatre in Niagara Falls.
Watch footage of the band performing ‘The Way You Used To Do’ below and hear live audio of ‘The Evil Has Landed’.
The band’s new album ‘Villains’ was produced by Mark Ronson and will be released on August 25.
Josh Homme recently spoke about his relationship with Ronson and the ‘bad boy’ sound of the new album. He also revealed that ‘Uptown Funk’ convinced him to work with the producer.
Homme has also told NME about the meaning of ‘The Way You Used To Do’.
The tracklist for ‘Villains’ is: 01. Feet Don’t Fail Me 02. The Way You Used To Do 03. Domesticated Animals 04. Fortress 05. Head Like A Haunted House 06. Un-Reborn Again 07. Hideaway 08. The Evil Has Landed 09. Villains Of Circumstance
Meanwhile, Queens Of The Stone Age’s upcoming UK tour dates for November are below. Tickets are available here.
November 19 – Manchester Arena November 21 – The O2, London November 23 – Usher Hall, Edinburgh November 24 – 3Arena, Dublin
