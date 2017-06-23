Angus Young joins Guns N’ Roses onstage for AC/DC cover
June 23, 2017 - 22:28 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Guns ‘N Roses surprised fans in Germany last night (June 22) by bringing Angus Young onstage for a cover of AC/DC‘s ‘Whole Lotta Rosie’, NME said.
The AC/DC guitarist joined the iconic rock band during a stop-off in Hannover as part of their ‘Not In This Lifetime’ tour.
Earlier in the evening, freak weather conditions threatened to derail the performance – with the band departing the stage for 90 minutes as a storm wreaked havoc.
They eventually returned to the stage at approximately 9.30PM – and made the wait worthwhile by bringing Young on stage.
The surprise appearance comes after Axl Rose previously acted as a stand-in frontman for AC/DC’s 2016 world tour after hearing loss forced frontman Brian Johnson to quit touring.
Last weekend, Guns ‘N Roses brought the tour to London – playing two nights at the Olympic Stadium in Stratford, their first UK appearance with their ‘classic’ line-up in 24 years.
During the performance, they treated fans to GnR classics alongside covers of the likes of Wings, Pink Floyd, Bob Dylan and The Who.
The band also played their recent setlist addition ‘Black Hole Sun’ – a Soundgarden cover – as a tribute to Chris Cornell, who died in May aged 52.
Guitarist Richard Fortus also recently claimed that the band are planning to record a new album, admitting that it was “too good not to happen”.
Top stories
In October 2016, Charles Aznavour was given an honorary Hollywood star presented by California's Armenians.
The G6 was oddly fragmented between regions, with the US exclusively getting wireless charging at the expense of the quad DAC.
The ceremony also marked the launch of the Aznavour Foundation aiming to preserve the maestro’s cultural legacy.
“The Square” centers on a posh museum curator who must step outside his comfort zone after having his pockets picked on the way to work.
Partner news
Latest news
U.S. envoy talks Armenia-U.S. ties with opposition Heritage party leader U.S. ambassador to Armenia met on Friday, June 23 Raffi Hovannisian, the founding leader of the opposition Heritage party.
Brexit: EU leaders says UK offer could “worsen situation” European Council President Donald Tusk said the plan was "below expectations" while German Chancellor Angela Merkel said there had been "no breakthrough".
Russia election commission says Navalny can not run for presidency "Navalny does not have passive suffrage," said the Central Commission's statement, meaning he was ineligible to run for office.
Colombia's FARC to finish disarming on June 23: president "Today the FARC, the most powerful and oldest guerrilla movement in Latin America, will cease to exist," he said to warm applause.