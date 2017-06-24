“Wonder Woman” named biggest live-action box office hit by female helmer
June 24, 2017 - 12:37 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - “Wonder Woman” set a new milestone on Friday, June 23, becoming the highest-grossing live-action film to be directed by a woman, Variety said.
The superhero adventure eclipsed the $609.8 million racked up by “Mamma Mia!,” the Abba musical that was directed by Phyllida Lloyd.
“Wonder Woman” was directed by Patty Jenkins, who previously oversaw the Oscar-winning “Monster.” Despite the critical raves that “Monster” earned, Jenkins had to wait 14 years before directing another feature film. She only got the “Wonder Woman” gig after the original choice, Michelle MacLaren, was pushed out in the wake of creative differences.
“Wonder Woman” was backed by Warner Bros. Pictures. Critics loved the film, praising it as a breath of fresh air after a series of downbeat comic book films such as “Suicide Squad” and “Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice.”
Jenkins hasn’t officially signed on to direct a “Wonder Woman” sequel, but in an interview with Variety, DC Comics chief creative officer Geoff Johns said he is already working with the director on a treatment for a follow-up.
“Wonder Woman” stars Gal Gadot as the lasso-sporting title character. Chris Pine, Robin Wright, and David Thewlis co-star in the picture.
Domestically, “Wonder Woman” is the third-highest-grossing film of the year with $289.2 million. It ranks behind “Beauty and the Beast” ($503.5 million) and “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2” ($376.7 million).
Top stories
In October 2016, Charles Aznavour was given an honorary Hollywood star presented by California's Armenians.
The G6 was oddly fragmented between regions, with the US exclusively getting wireless charging at the expense of the quad DAC.
The ceremony also marked the launch of the Aznavour Foundation aiming to preserve the maestro’s cultural legacy.
“The Square” centers on a posh museum curator who must step outside his comfort zone after having his pockets picked on the way to work.
Partner news
Latest news
Google's neural network tackles 8 tasks at one time MultiModal is still being developed and Google has open-sourced it as part of its Tensor2Tensor library.
Facebook adding new app for video creators The update includes a new Community tab, where creators can connect with their followers on Facebook as well as Facebook's other apps.
Instagram tests favorites for sharing posts with limited group of friends Users created so-called “Finstagrams” — private Instagram accounts followed only a handful of their closest friends.
YouTube’s mobile app to adjust to display videos of any size The desktop version of YouTube has a cleaner design that puts video front and center and gives you a new Dark Theme for a more cinematic look.