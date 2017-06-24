Syfy orders “GOT” author George R.R. Martin’s “Nightflyers” to pilot

PanARMENIAN.Net - Syfy has ordered a pilot based on “Game of Thrones” author George R.R. Martin’s novella “Nightflyers”, Variety has learned.

The network revealed they were developing the novella as a series back in May. It was previously adapted into the 1987 film of the same name. Jeff Buhler wrote the adaptation for television. The story follows eight maverick scientists and a powerful telepath who embark on an expedition to the edge of our solar system in the hopes of contacting alien life. They travel aboard The Nightflyer – a ship with a small tightknit crew and a reclusive captain. But when terrifying and violent events begin to take place they start to question each other, and surviving the journey proves harder than anyone thought.

“We are looking forward to diving deeper into George R.R. Martin’s chilling world of ‘Nightflyers,’” said Bill McGoldrick, executive vice president of scripted development for NBCUniversal Cable Entertainment. “The script that Jeff delivered encapsulates this classic sci-fi horror story and adapts it to a platform where we can truly explore the depths of madness.”

From Universal Cable Productions, “Nightflyers” will be executive produced by Gene Klein, David Bartis, and Doug Liman of Hypnotic. Buhler will also executive produce along with Alison Rosenzweig and Michael Gaeta of Gaeta Rosenzweig Films. Lloyd Ivan Miller and Alice P. Neuhauser of Lloyd Ivan Miller Productions will also executive produce with Robert Jaffe producing.

The pilot order comes as Syfy looks to rebrand itself. The network previously announced series pick-ups for the Superman prequel “Krypton” and graphic novel adaptation “Happy!” starring Christopher Meloni.