Syfy orders “GOT” author George R.R. Martin’s “Nightflyers” to pilot
June 24, 2017 - 12:56 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Syfy has ordered a pilot based on “Game of Thrones” author George R.R. Martin’s novella “Nightflyers”, Variety has learned.
The network revealed they were developing the novella as a series back in May. It was previously adapted into the 1987 film of the same name. Jeff Buhler wrote the adaptation for television. The story follows eight maverick scientists and a powerful telepath who embark on an expedition to the edge of our solar system in the hopes of contacting alien life. They travel aboard The Nightflyer – a ship with a small tightknit crew and a reclusive captain. But when terrifying and violent events begin to take place they start to question each other, and surviving the journey proves harder than anyone thought.
“We are looking forward to diving deeper into George R.R. Martin’s chilling world of ‘Nightflyers,’” said Bill McGoldrick, executive vice president of scripted development for NBCUniversal Cable Entertainment. “The script that Jeff delivered encapsulates this classic sci-fi horror story and adapts it to a platform where we can truly explore the depths of madness.”
From Universal Cable Productions, “Nightflyers” will be executive produced by Gene Klein, David Bartis, and Doug Liman of Hypnotic. Buhler will also executive produce along with Alison Rosenzweig and Michael Gaeta of Gaeta Rosenzweig Films. Lloyd Ivan Miller and Alice P. Neuhauser of Lloyd Ivan Miller Productions will also executive produce with Robert Jaffe producing.
The pilot order comes as Syfy looks to rebrand itself. The network previously announced series pick-ups for the Superman prequel “Krypton” and graphic novel adaptation “Happy!” starring Christopher Meloni.
Top stories
In October 2016, Charles Aznavour was given an honorary Hollywood star presented by California's Armenians.
The G6 was oddly fragmented between regions, with the US exclusively getting wireless charging at the expense of the quad DAC.
The ceremony also marked the launch of the Aznavour Foundation aiming to preserve the maestro’s cultural legacy.
“The Square” centers on a posh museum curator who must step outside his comfort zone after having his pockets picked on the way to work.
Partner news
Latest news
Google's neural network tackles 8 tasks at one time MultiModal is still being developed and Google has open-sourced it as part of its Tensor2Tensor library.
Facebook adding new app for video creators The update includes a new Community tab, where creators can connect with their followers on Facebook as well as Facebook's other apps.
Instagram tests favorites for sharing posts with limited group of friends Users created so-called “Finstagrams” — private Instagram accounts followed only a handful of their closest friends.
YouTube’s mobile app to adjust to display videos of any size The desktop version of YouTube has a cleaner design that puts video front and center and gives you a new Dark Theme for a more cinematic look.