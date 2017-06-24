Heather Graham, Elizabeth Reaser join “Law and Order True Crime”

PanARMENIAN.Net - Heather Graham and Elizabeth Reaser are headed to court.

The two actress, along with Deadwood grad Larry Cedar, have joined Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders, The Hollywood Reporter has learned.

The eight-episode first installment of the anthology series is described as a "gripping in-depth dramatization" of the famed murder case that took America by storm in the early 1990s. When brothers Lyle and Erik Menendez were tried on national TV for brutally killing their parents in Beverly Hills on Aug. 20, 1989, their story became a nationwide obsession. Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders dives into the players, the crime and the media circus, detailing the day-to-day battles of the trial and unveiling the shocking truth of what really went down behind the scenes.

Graham will play Judalon Smyth, a sexy, emotionally fragile woman who is having an affair with the Menendez brothers' psychologist, Dr. Oziel. Graham, best known for her film roles in The Hangover, Boogie Nights and Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me, has recently recurred on TV series including Californication, Angie Tribeca and Flaked. She is repped by Gersh and RMS Productions.

Reaser will portray Deputy District Attorney Pam Bozanich, who is assigned to the murders of Jose and Kitty Menendez. She has to fight the machismo politics of the DA's office to keep control of the case. The UTA-repped actress' credits include the Twilight films, The Good Wife, Mad Men and Grey's Anatomy.

Larry Cedar is set as Milton Anderson, Kitty's older brother. He is a man of Midwestern reserve, who attends a family memorial in a large hotel suite and covets the Menendez's fortune. His other credits include Trial & Error and the upcoming drama The Last Tycoon. He is repped by AKA Talent Agency.

The trio join a cast that also includes Edie Falco, Julianne Nicholson, Anthony Edwards, Sam Jaeger, Gus Halper, Miles Gaston Villanueva, Constance Marie, Carlos Gomez, Sterling Beaumon, Molly Hagan and Dominic Flores.

Ordered to series last July, Law & Order True Crime follows in the vein of true-crime scripted dramas like The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story. Law & Order vet Rene Balcer serves as showrunner, while Lesli Linka Glatter (Homeland) will direct several episodes. The two will executive produce with Wolf, Peter Jankowski and Arthur W. Forney. Universal Television will produce in association with Wolf Films.

Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders will air Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET/PT this fall on NBC.