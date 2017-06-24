Radiohead’s full Glastonbury 2017 headlining set lands online (video)
June 24, 2017 - 15:48 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Radiohead‘s full Glastonbury 2017 headlining set is now available to watch back online, NME reports.
Last night (June 23) saw the group take to the festival’s main Pyramid stage to headline Glastonbury for the third time. NME described the set as “an ‘OK Computer’-filled celebration” as Radiohead paid homage to their crowning record, which turns 20 this year.
Opening with ‘Daydreaming’ from last year’s album ‘A Moon Shaped Pool’, the band then performed ‘Lucky’ as their set’s second song. The band sporadically play the song live and its performance seemed to mark the 20th anniversary of ‘OK Computer’. The band then played ‘Ful Stop’ followed by another ‘OK Computer’ track, ‘Airbag’. Later, they played ‘Exit Music (for a Film)’ and, further into their set, ‘Let Down’, ‘Paranoid Android’ and ‘No Surprises’. They finished with ‘Karma Police’, with fans chanting the song’s refrain as Radiohead left the stage.
Somewhat surprisingly, the band also performed ‘Creep’ for the Glastonbury crowd, despite the huge single often being left off sets. One Twitter user wrote: “Not only are Radiohead playing ‘Creep’, but it actually looks like they practiced it beforehand”. Another added that frontman Thom Yorke was “coming to terms” with the song “being a banger”.
During the set, Thom Yorke stopped to thank festival organisers Michael and Emily Eavis, and share his thoughts on the festival. “To the Eavises, thanks for having us at your lovely farm today,” he said. “What a fucking great place this is. Ain’t nothing else like it on earth.”
A political edge also took over the set, with Yorke joining in with an impromptu, crowd-wide chant of “Oh, Jeremy Corbyn” – the ‘Seven Nation Army’-aping chant which is taking the festival by storm – and appearing to mock Prime Minister Theresa May with a repeated yelp of “strong and stable”. Radiohead then went on to play ‘Exit Music (for a Film)’, which ends with the lyrics: “We hope that you choke”.
Glastonbury 2017 continues today and tomorrow (June 24-25).
