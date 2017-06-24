// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Microsoft confirms some Windows 10 source code has leaked online

Microsoft confirms some Windows 10 source code has leaked online
June 24, 2017 - 17:31 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - A portion of Microsoft’s Windows 10 source code has leaked online this week. Files related to Microsoft’s USB, storage, and Wi-Fi drivers in Windows 10 were posted to Beta Archive this week. Beta Archive is an enthusiast site that tracks Windows releases, and asks members to donate money or contribute something Windows-related if they access a free private FTP full of archived Windows builds. The leaked code was published to Beta Archive’s FTP, and is part of Microsoft's Shared Source Kit, The Verge says.

“Our review confirms that these files are actually a portion of the source code from the Shared Source Initiative and is used by OEMs and partners,” reveals a Microsoft spokesperson in an email to The Verge.

While The Register claims 32TB of data, including unreleased Windows builds, has been leaked, The Verge understands most of the collection has been available for months, or even years. The Register also claims the source code leak is bigger than the Windows 2000 leak from 2004, but The Verge understands this is inaccurate and that the Windows 10 source code leak is relatively minor.

The leak will be embarrassing for Microsoft, but the source code itself is already shared with partners, enterprises, governments, and other customers who choose to license it through the Shared Source initiative. Microsoft’s Windows 10 Mobile Adaption Kit was also included in the leak, alongside some Windows 10 Creators Update builds, and some ARM-based versions of Windows 10.

Related links:
The Verge. Microsoft confirms some Windows 10 source code has leaked
 Top stories
Samsung plans to launch Galaxy Note 8 in August: reportSamsung plans to launch Galaxy Note 8 in August: report
The source did not elaborate further on the phone including pricing. A Samsung Electronics spokesman declined to comment.
Tesla driver in fatal 'Autopilot' crash got numerous warnings: reportTesla driver in fatal 'Autopilot' crash got numerous warnings: report
The family lawyer said the NTSB's findings should put to rest previous media reports that Brown was watching a movie at the time of the crash.
Facebook makes GIF format usable in commentsFacebook makes GIF format usable in comments
Facebook is using the day to salute the format, throwing what it calls a “GIF party,” and offering statistics on its existing GIF usage.
Toshiba faces fresh lawsuit over a $1.3 billion accounting scandalToshiba faces fresh lawsuit over a $1.3 billion accounting scandal
Toshiba said in a statement that it plans to book an additional provision for the year ended March for the lawsuit.
Partner news
 Articles
For little painters

Armenian startup creates coloring game for children

 Most popular in the section
Microsoft unveils new Windows 10 preview with a number of changes
Elon Musk: Superchargers will run on solar and battery power
Amazon opens up Twitch Prime's ad-free streaming globally
Japan to launch self-navigating cargo ships “by 2025”
Home
All news
Overview: IT & Technology
Other news in this section
 Latest news
Iran, Qatar voice support for Saudi Arabia after Mecca suicide bombing Six foreign pilgrims were wounded when a suicide bomber blew himself up near the Grand Mosque in Mecca.
Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles The government advance was carving out escape corridors for civilians marooned behind Islamic State lines.
S. Korea president invites N. Korea to 2018 Winter Olympics The president was speaking at the opening of the World Taekwondo Championships in the southern county of Muju.
Online concern over Chinese 'human embroidery' trend Many news portals have subsequently been cracking down on forum and chat groups believed to be encouraging self-harm.