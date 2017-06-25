Armenia’s opposition Heritage party braces for “velvet regime change”

PanARMENIAN.Net - The lack of nationwide elections in the coming five years makes the Heritage party brace for extraordinary “velvet regime change,” the opposition party said in a declaration adopted on Sunday, June 25.

The party was part of the Ohanyan-Raffi-Oskanian bloc which did not collect sufficient number of votes for making it to the National Assembly in elections on April 2.

According to the party’s founding leader Raffi Hovannisian, president Serzh Sargsyan’s decision to continue being in the helm of the country after 2018 "may serve as a reason for struggling in streets."

The party will in summer months negotiate with other political forces to form a large opposition front.

The party said in a statement that the declaration “reaffirmed Heritage’s commitment to its supreme values: liberty, sovereignty, and the national Interest.”

Also, the new governing board was elected at the party’s Eleventh National Congress on Sunday.