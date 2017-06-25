Armenia’s opposition Heritage party braces for “velvet regime change”
June 25, 2017 - 22:24 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The lack of nationwide elections in the coming five years makes the Heritage party brace for extraordinary “velvet regime change,” the opposition party said in a declaration adopted on Sunday, June 25.
The party was part of the Ohanyan-Raffi-Oskanian bloc which did not collect sufficient number of votes for making it to the National Assembly in elections on April 2.
According to the party’s founding leader Raffi Hovannisian, president Serzh Sargsyan’s decision to continue being in the helm of the country after 2018 "may serve as a reason for struggling in streets."
The party will in summer months negotiate with other political forces to form a large opposition front.
The party said in a statement that the declaration “reaffirmed Heritage’s commitment to its supreme values: liberty, sovereignty, and the national Interest.”
Also, the new governing board was elected at the party’s Eleventh National Congress on Sunday.
Top stories
The two opposition blocs represented in the parliament - Yelk and Tsarukyan - voted against the government program.
Eduard Sharmazanov said Armenia is a parliamentary republic, and the people have elected the Republican Party.
"If the content has no fundamental changes and fails to present a realistic approach by sectors, we’ll be against it,” Vahe Enfiajyan said.
The ambassador hailed the activity of the Central Electoral Commission as efficient, but said there is still the problem of reliability.
Partner news
Latest news
Iran, Qatar voice support for Saudi Arabia after Mecca suicide bombing Six foreign pilgrims were wounded when a suicide bomber blew himself up near the Grand Mosque in Mecca.
Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles The government advance was carving out escape corridors for civilians marooned behind Islamic State lines.
S. Korea president invites N. Korea to 2018 Winter Olympics The president was speaking at the opening of the World Taekwondo Championships in the southern county of Muju.
Online concern over Chinese 'human embroidery' trend Many news portals have subsequently been cracking down on forum and chat groups believed to be encouraging self-harm.