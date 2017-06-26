“Transformers: The Last Knight” tops box office

PanARMENIAN.Net - The "Transformers" franchise may have lost its driving power. The new movie, "Transformers: The Last Knight", opens to a franchise low with an estimated $45.3 million in its debut weekend and approximately $69.1 million in its five-day debut in North American box office, AceShowbiz said.

While the number is enough to put "Transformers 5" on the top of the weekend's chart, it is below previous releases "Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen" with $109 million, "Transformers: Dark of the Moon" with $97.9 million and "Transformers: Age of Extinction" with $100 million. Even the first movie fared better with $70.5 million its opening weekend.

"The Last Knight", however, performs well overseas. It has brought in $196.2 million so far, including $123.4 million in China alone, after launching in 41 offshore markets. "The movie was conceived of for a global audience and it performed for a global audience. You aren't making the movie with just the U.S. in mind," said Paramount president of marketing and distribution Megan Colligan.

Colligan added though, "We certainly would have liked to see more come out of the domestic market." The movie, which cost $217 million to make before a major marketing spend, was slammed by critics. It earned a lowly 15 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes, while audience gave it a B+ CinemaScore.

Back to the chart, "Cars 3" slips one place to No. 2 with an estimated $25.2 million or dropping about 53% from its first week. The movie has collected $141.3 million worldwide so far.

"Wonder Woman" is tied with "Cars 3" based on Sunday estimates. Directed by Patty Jenkins, the DC movie has so far earned an estimated $652.9 million worldwide, making it the highest-grossing live-action film directed by a woman. The title was previously held by Phyllida Lloyd's "Mamma Mia!" ($609.8 million).

Its current domestic haul ($318 million) has also surpassed another superhero film, "Man of Steel", which earned $291 million domestically during its entire run, and tied Marvel's "Iron Man".

Rounding out the top five are "47 Meters Down" and "All Eyez on Me". The thriller starring Mandy Moore is up one place to No. 4 with an estimated $7.4 million, while the Tupac Shakur biopic drops two places to No. 5 with approximately $5.8 million.