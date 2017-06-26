“Pedicab” wins best film award at Shanghai Fest

PanARMENIAN.Net - “Pedicab”, directed by Paolo Villaluna from the Philippines, was Sunday, June 25 named as the winner of the Golden Goblet trophy for best film at the Shanghai International Film Festival, Variety said.

The film follows an unusual collection of folk making a journey from Manila to their perceived paradise. Without the finance to pay for transport they decide to pedal their way instead.

The festival gave its second prize, the grand jury prize, to “Yellow.” The film was directed by Mostafa Taghizad’h. Its lead, Sareh Bayat was named best actress.

Russian biopic, “Kharms” also claimed two prizes. It earned writer-director Ivan Bolotnikov a prize for best screenplay, while its DoP, Sandor Berkeshi claimed best cinematographer. Maciej Pieprzyca of Poland was named best director for “I Am A Killer.”

A day earlier, “Shuttle Life” from Malaysia was named as the winner of the SIFF Asian New Talent award. The film also earned Jack Tan the best actor award. Chen Ko-chin, won the cinematography award, making three prizes for the film.

Japan’s Takumi Saitoh was named best director in the new talent section for his film “Blank 13.” China’s Wang Qiang was named best screenwriter for “Sunshine That Can Move Mountains.” The new talent awards were decided by a jury headed by Chinese director Wang Xiaoshuai.

Salman Khan-starring “Sultan The Movie” was named as the best action film.