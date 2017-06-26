“Pedicab” wins best film award at Shanghai Fest
June 26, 2017 - 11:34 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - “Pedicab”, directed by Paolo Villaluna from the Philippines, was Sunday, June 25 named as the winner of the Golden Goblet trophy for best film at the Shanghai International Film Festival, Variety said.
The film follows an unusual collection of folk making a journey from Manila to their perceived paradise. Without the finance to pay for transport they decide to pedal their way instead.
The festival gave its second prize, the grand jury prize, to “Yellow.” The film was directed by Mostafa Taghizad’h. Its lead, Sareh Bayat was named best actress.
Russian biopic, “Kharms” also claimed two prizes. It earned writer-director Ivan Bolotnikov a prize for best screenplay, while its DoP, Sandor Berkeshi claimed best cinematographer. Maciej Pieprzyca of Poland was named best director for “I Am A Killer.”
A day earlier, “Shuttle Life” from Malaysia was named as the winner of the SIFF Asian New Talent award. The film also earned Jack Tan the best actor award. Chen Ko-chin, won the cinematography award, making three prizes for the film.
Japan’s Takumi Saitoh was named best director in the new talent section for his film “Blank 13.” China’s Wang Qiang was named best screenwriter for “Sunshine That Can Move Mountains.” The new talent awards were decided by a jury headed by Chinese director Wang Xiaoshuai.
Salman Khan-starring “Sultan The Movie” was named as the best action film.
Top stories
In October 2016, Charles Aznavour was given an honorary Hollywood star presented by California's Armenians.
The G6 was oddly fragmented between regions, with the US exclusively getting wireless charging at the expense of the quad DAC.
The ceremony also marked the launch of the Aznavour Foundation aiming to preserve the maestro’s cultural legacy.
“The Square” centers on a posh museum curator who must step outside his comfort zone after having his pockets picked on the way to work.
Partner news
Latest news
Trump eager for big meeting with Putin at G20 Many administration officials believe the U.S. needs to maintain its distance from Russia at such a sensitive time.
The Killers perform new single “The Man” during Glastonbury surprise set Halfway through the set, the group played their new track with frontman Brandon Flowers dedicating it to “the ladies” in the crowd.
Facebook 'talking to Hollywood studios over original programming' Facebook also is seeking short-form content, primarily unscripted, that could run for 10 minutes in the Spotlight section for videos
ARFD MP worried about Armenia debt; minister says more to come “If your income is not enough to cover your expenses, you have to borrow,” finance minister Vardan Aramyan explained.