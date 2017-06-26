Lorde scores first No. 1 album on Billboard 200 with “Melodrama”

PanARMENIAN.Net - Lorde's second studio album "Melodrama" debuts atop Billboard 200 chart. Making its way out via Lava/Republic Records on June 16, the effort marks the singer's first No. 1 album on the list. The set racked up 109,000 equivalent album units, including 82,000 in traditional album sales, in the week ending June 22, AceShowbiz reports citing Nielsen Music.

"Melodrama" is the third album by a woman in a row which lands atop the chart, following Katy Perry's "Witness" and Halsey's "Hopeless Fountain Kingdom". Trailing behind "Melodrama" is 2 Chainz's latest album "Pretty Girls Like Trap Music" which bows at No. 2 with 106,000 units. The set marks the rapper's fourth top 10 album following "Based on a T.R.U. Story", "Based on a TRU Story 2: Me Time" and "Collegrove".

Kendrick Lamar's "DAMN" slips one slot to No. 3 in its tenth week with 70,000 units. Meanwhile, at No. 4, Jason Isbell notches his highest charting album with "The Nashville Sound". The set marks Isbell's second top 10 album and best sales week as it sold 54,000 units, including 51,000 in traditional album sales.

Nickelback claims their seventh top 10 effort with "Feed the Machine" as the set starts at No. 5 with 47,000 units, while Drake's "More Life" dips to No. 6 with 42,000 units. Ed Sheeran spends another week on the chart as "Divide (division sign)" falls to No. 7 with 38,000 units.

Young Thug's "Beautiful Thugger Girls" debuts at No. 8 with 37,000 units, greatly fueled by its streaming activities. The set is the rapper's third top 10 album following "Jeffery" and "Slime Season 3" which were both released in 2016.

Alternative/folk band Fleet Foxes nabs its second top 10 album as "Crack-Up" lands at No. 9 with 34,000 units. The album is the group's first effort in nearly six years since the release of "Helplessness Blues" in 2011. Rounding out this week's top 10 is Bruno Mars' "24K Magic" which descends two slots to No. 10 with 30,000 units.