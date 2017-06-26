Ryan Murphy shares new “American Horror Story” season 7 clue

PanARMENIAN.Net - Is this a monster that will terrorize the characters in the upcoming season 7 of "American Horror Story"? Ryan Murphy has taken to his Instagram account to share a picture that contains a clue to the next season of the FX series, AceShowbiz said.

"AHS Season 7 clue: ambidexterity," the series co-creator captioned it. The image features a creepy creature with two hands sticking out of the head like horns. The creature, which has a disfigured face, sports a pentagram on its face with two additional lines that, again, resemble horns.

Previously, Murphy hinted at the theme of the seventh season with a sketch of an elephant head with a creepy clown smile.

"AHS" season 7 will revolve around the 2016 U.S. election and feature a character based on President Donald Trump. It is expected to kick off on the election night, "illuminating and highlighting people who don't have a voice in our culture -- people who are ignored by the current administration and who are afraid and feel terrorized that their lives are going to be taken away."

Sarah Paulson and Evan Peters are the returning cast members, with Billie Lourd, Cheyenne Jackson, Adina Porter, Billy Eichner, Leslie Grossman and Colton Haynes having been tapped to join them.

Production is currently underway for a fall premiere.