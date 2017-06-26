New “Marvel's Inhumans” poster reveals first look at Attilan
June 26, 2017 - 15:08 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - New "Marvel's Inhumans" poster has found its way out online ahead the ABC series' September IMAX premiere. The new poster offers first look at Attilan, the floating city of the Inhumans and the home of Black Bolt (Anson Mount) and the royal family, AceShowbiz reports.
The new poster was shared through a now-deleted tweet by Roel Reine, who directed the first two episodes of the series, on Sunday, June 25. "I wish I could tell you more or show you more. Its going to be very cool," he wrote. ABC seemingly will be faithful to the original comics as the poster indicates that the city is located on the blue side of the Moon, judging by the color scheme.
"Inhumans" follows "a race of superhumans with diverse and singularly unique powers, [which] were first introduced in Marvel Comics by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby in 1965. Since that time, they have grown in prominence and become some of the most popular and iconic characters in the Marvel Universe. 'Marvel's Inhumans' will explore the never-before-told epic adventure of Black Bolt and the royal family."
The series stars Serinda Swan as Medusa, Iwan Rheon as Maximus, Isabelle Cornish as Crystal and Sonya Balmores as Auran. Also starring on the series are Mike Moh as Triton and Henry Ian Cusick as an original character named Dr. Evan Declan.
Scott Buck, Jeph Loeb and Jim Chory are set to executive produce the series with Marvel Television and ABC Studios co-producing. Buck also serves as showrunner. The first two episodes will screen in IMAX theaters on September 1, while the full eight episodes will air on ABC this fall on Fridays at 9 P.M.
Top stories
In October 2016, Charles Aznavour was given an honorary Hollywood star presented by California's Armenians.
The G6 was oddly fragmented between regions, with the US exclusively getting wireless charging at the expense of the quad DAC.
The ceremony also marked the launch of the Aznavour Foundation aiming to preserve the maestro’s cultural legacy.
“The Square” centers on a posh museum curator who must step outside his comfort zone after having his pockets picked on the way to work.
Partner news
Latest news
Russia targets Telegram app after St Petersburg bombing Authorities have already threatened to block the app, founded by Russian businessman Pavel Durov, for refusing to sign up to new data laws.
Supreme Court partially lifts Trump travel ban injunction Trump seeks to place a 90-day ban on people from six mainly Muslim nations and a 120-day ban on refugees.
U.S. Senate Republicans to issue revised healthcare bill: aide The bill has been criticized by some Republicans who say it does not go far enough in repealing Obama's healthcare law.
EU court likely to rule on Intel antitrust case next year: judge The U.S. chipmaker subsequently challenged the decision at the Luxembourg-based General Court, Europe's second highest.