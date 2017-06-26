New “Marvel's Inhumans” poster reveals first look at Attilan

PanARMENIAN.Net - New "Marvel's Inhumans" poster has found its way out online ahead the ABC series' September IMAX premiere. The new poster offers first look at Attilan, the floating city of the Inhumans and the home of Black Bolt (Anson Mount) and the royal family, AceShowbiz reports.

The new poster was shared through a now-deleted tweet by Roel Reine, who directed the first two episodes of the series, on Sunday, June 25. "I wish I could tell you more or show you more. Its going to be very cool," he wrote. ABC seemingly will be faithful to the original comics as the poster indicates that the city is located on the blue side of the Moon, judging by the color scheme.

"Inhumans" follows "a race of superhumans with diverse and singularly unique powers, [which] were first introduced in Marvel Comics by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby in 1965. Since that time, they have grown in prominence and become some of the most popular and iconic characters in the Marvel Universe. 'Marvel's Inhumans' will explore the never-before-told epic adventure of Black Bolt and the royal family."

The series stars Serinda Swan as Medusa, Iwan Rheon as Maximus, Isabelle Cornish as Crystal and Sonya Balmores as Auran. Also starring on the series are Mike Moh as Triton and Henry Ian Cusick as an original character named Dr. Evan Declan.

Scott Buck, Jeph Loeb and Jim Chory are set to executive produce the series with Marvel Television and ABC Studios co-producing. Buck also serves as showrunner. The first two episodes will screen in IMAX theaters on September 1, while the full eight episodes will air on ABC this fall on Fridays at 9 P.M.