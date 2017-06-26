RPA lawmaker describes talks on Armenia PM change as “false agenda”

PanARMENIAN.Net - Chairman of the standing committee on financial-credit and budgetary affairs, lawmaker from the ruling Republican Party of Armenia (RPA) Gagik Minasyan has described speculations about the prime minister’s post as “false agenda.”

Yelk bloc has raised concerns over whether Karen Karapetyan will continue holding his post after 2018 when Serzh Sargsyan’s term as president ends. The opposition has been going to great lengths to get the answer to this question to figure out who will be responsible for the results of the new government program.

Asked the same question by RFE/RL Armenian Service, Minasyan cited “a number of problems,” which, according to him, must concern them more than who is going to be prime minister in 2018.

Previously, various officials from RPA have confirmed that Karapetyan will further head the Armenian government.