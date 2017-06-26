RPA lawmaker describes talks on Armenia PM change as “false agenda”
June 26, 2017 - 15:45 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Chairman of the standing committee on financial-credit and budgetary affairs, lawmaker from the ruling Republican Party of Armenia (RPA) Gagik Minasyan has described speculations about the prime minister’s post as “false agenda.”
Yelk bloc has raised concerns over whether Karen Karapetyan will continue holding his post after 2018 when Serzh Sargsyan’s term as president ends. The opposition has been going to great lengths to get the answer to this question to figure out who will be responsible for the results of the new government program.
Asked the same question by RFE/RL Armenian Service, Minasyan cited “a number of problems,” which, according to him, must concern them more than who is going to be prime minister in 2018.
Previously, various officials from RPA have confirmed that Karapetyan will further head the Armenian government.
Top stories
The two opposition blocs represented in the parliament - Yelk and Tsarukyan - voted against the government program.
Eduard Sharmazanov said Armenia is a parliamentary republic, and the people have elected the Republican Party.
"If the content has no fundamental changes and fails to present a realistic approach by sectors, we’ll be against it,” Vahe Enfiajyan said.
The ambassador hailed the activity of the Central Electoral Commission as efficient, but said there is still the problem of reliability.
Partner news
Latest news
Russia targets Telegram app after St Petersburg bombing Authorities have already threatened to block the app, founded by Russian businessman Pavel Durov, for refusing to sign up to new data laws.
Supreme Court partially lifts Trump travel ban injunction Trump seeks to place a 90-day ban on people from six mainly Muslim nations and a 120-day ban on refugees.
Steve Carell talks work on “Despicable Me” villain’s voice "My children are responsible for Felonious Gru's voice," the actor said. "I tried about a few on my kids and that was the one that made them laugh."
U.S. Senate Republicans to issue revised healthcare bill: aide The bill has been criticized by some Republicans who say it does not go far enough in repealing Obama's healthcare law.