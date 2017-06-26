The Nokia 6 coming to U.S. in early July for $229

PanARMENIAN.Net - HMD Global — the Finnish company that owns the rights to manufacture Nokia-branded smartphones — announced earlier this year that it would be releasing new midrange Nokia Android phones in the United States. The Nokia 6, in particular, will be available in early July for $229, The Verge says.

The Nokia 6 is the largest of the three Android phones HMD Global announced at Mobile World Congress, featuring a 5.5-inch, 1920 x 1080 display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 processor, 3GB of RAM, and 32GB of internal storage (expandable by microSD). On the software side of things, the 6 runs Android Nougat in its purest, unadulterated form — that means no bundled apps or overlaid skins. Plus, while the specs are decidedly average, the Nokia 6 does stand out with a metal unibody design built out of a single block of aluminum, which adds a premium touch to the otherwise midrange device.

According to HMD, the Nokia 6 will only offer full support for 4G LTE for T-Mobile customers. AT&T will be partially supported, while Sprint and Verizon CDMA-based networks won’t work at all.

The Nokia 6 will be available exclusively through Amazon sometime in early July in matte black and silver; additional “tempered blue” and copper colors will be offered later in the summer.

While HMD has promised that the smaller Nokia 5 and Nokia 3 phones will also be making their way to the U.S. as well, there’s still no news as to when those models will be available.