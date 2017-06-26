Nine Inch Nails perform “She’s Gone Away” on “Twin Peaks” (video)
June 26, 2017 - 18:10 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Nine Inch Nails made a guest appearance on the revival of Twin Peaks last night – performing in the background of a dimly lit bar, NME reports.
The Trent Reznor fronted band made their appearance early on in the episode, with an MC announcing the band as ‘The Nine Inch Nails’ as they performed at The Roadhouse – a bar that regularly features in the show.
The TV appearance saw the band deliver a rendition of ‘She’s Gone Away’ from their ‘Not the Actual Events’ LP, featuring Reznor’s wife Mariqueen Maandig on backing vocals.
They were also swamped with dark hues that made them barely visible, before the screen cut entirely to black at the end of the performance.
They’re far from the first band to appear in the revival either – with this guide offering a who’s who to the artists featuring in the new series.
Reznor is known for his long-standing working relationship with Twin Peaks director David Lynch, after he worked with him on the soundtrack to 1997 film Lost Highway, before Lynch directed the music video for Nine Inch Nails’ Came Back Haunted in 2013.
Meanwhile, Nine Inch Nails are set to make their live return this summer with a series of shows – including an appearance at Chicago’s Riot Festival.
They have also announced a new EP this summer – but are yet to confirm a specific date for its release.
Top stories
In October 2016, Charles Aznavour was given an honorary Hollywood star presented by California's Armenians.
The G6 was oddly fragmented between regions, with the US exclusively getting wireless charging at the expense of the quad DAC.
The ceremony also marked the launch of the Aznavour Foundation aiming to preserve the maestro’s cultural legacy.
“The Square” centers on a posh museum curator who must step outside his comfort zone after having his pockets picked on the way to work.
Partner news
Latest news
Russia targets Telegram app after St Petersburg bombing Authorities have already threatened to block the app, founded by Russian businessman Pavel Durov, for refusing to sign up to new data laws.
Supreme Court partially lifts Trump travel ban injunction Trump seeks to place a 90-day ban on people from six mainly Muslim nations and a 120-day ban on refugees.
U.S. Senate Republicans to issue revised healthcare bill: aide The bill has been criticized by some Republicans who say it does not go far enough in repealing Obama's healthcare law.
EU court likely to rule on Intel antitrust case next year: judge The U.S. chipmaker subsequently challenged the decision at the Luxembourg-based General Court, Europe's second highest.