Nine Inch Nails perform “She’s Gone Away” on “Twin Peaks”

PanARMENIAN.Net - Nine Inch Nails made a guest appearance on the revival of Twin Peaks last night – performing in the background of a dimly lit bar, NME reports.

The Trent Reznor fronted band made their appearance early on in the episode, with an MC announcing the band as ‘The Nine Inch Nails’ as they performed at The Roadhouse – a bar that regularly features in the show.

The TV appearance saw the band deliver a rendition of ‘She’s Gone Away’ from their ‘Not the Actual Events’ LP, featuring Reznor’s wife Mariqueen Maandig on backing vocals.

They were also swamped with dark hues that made them barely visible, before the screen cut entirely to black at the end of the performance.

They’re far from the first band to appear in the revival either – with this guide offering a who’s who to the artists featuring in the new series.

Reznor is known for his long-standing working relationship with Twin Peaks director David Lynch, after he worked with him on the soundtrack to 1997 film Lost Highway, before Lynch directed the music video for Nine Inch Nails’ Came Back Haunted in 2013.

Meanwhile, Nine Inch Nails are set to make their live return this summer with a series of shows – including an appearance at Chicago’s Riot Festival.

They have also announced a new EP this summer – but are yet to confirm a specific date for its release.